Happy Thursday! We’re almost at the end of the “work week,” and if you’re easily affected by the moon’s energy, you might still be riding the waxing crescent’s inspirational high.

Today’s moon phase is still a waxing crescent, which occurs when the moon is gaining illumination from the sun. Right now, it looks like a sliver of light in the night sky. However, each day, it appears larger and larger.

According to NASA, “Like Earth, the moon has a day side and a night side, which change as the moon rotates. The sun always illuminates half of the moon while the other half remains dark, but how much we are able to see of that illuminated half changes as the moon travels through its orbit.”

Right now, we are able to see more of the moon by day. That’s because we’re in the first half of the lunar cycle (in the second phase), when the moon is “growing” toward its full glory.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: August 28, 2025

Today, August 28, we are under a waxing crescent moon at 26% illumination. It is only 5.07 days old (out of a 29.53-day lunar cycle) and is in the astrological sign of Scorpio. If you noticed an intense shift in energy early this morning, you now know why.

Visually speaking, the moon emerges as a small curved sliver in the western sky, just after sunset.

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon is the second phase of the lunar cycle. During this phase, the moon is between 0% and 50% illumination, seemingly growing in size.

According to the Kopernik Observatory, “This moon phase occurs once a month, rising around 9 a.m., and setting around 9 p.m., sticking around for approximately 7.38 days before going into the first quarter phase. This phase is called the waxing crescent because the area illuminated on the surface of the moon makes the shape of a crescent, and the term waxing means increasing.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in Scorpio—an intense, passionate, and deeply intuitive sign. It is positioned at 1.80° within the sign.

According to Moongiant, “The Moon entered Scorpio on Aug 28, 5:21 AM and will shift into Sagittarius on Aug 30, 5:06 PM. The zodiac moon sign represents the position of the Moon as it moves through the twelve signs of the zodiac. Each zodiac moon sign lasts about 2 to 2.5 days as the Moon travels through that part of the sky.”

Scorpios are known as the intimidating, vengeful, yet sensitive sign of the zodiac, which is a stark contrast to Libra’s soft energy.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Waxing Crescent Symbolism

A waxing crescent moon is deeply spiritual and symbolic. It represents a time for aligned action and new beginnings. With the current moon also in Scorpio, you might feel particularly obsessive and consumed by your desires and dreams. Channel this intensity by taking steps (or leaps of faith) toward your goals.