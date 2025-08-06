Happy Wednesday!

Today, August 6, 2025, has a waxing gibbous moon at 92% illumination. We are getting closer and closer to this weekend’s powerful Sturgeon Full Moon. So, if you feel some intense energy right now, you know why.

The moon has also officially entered the astrological sign of Capricorn. Astrologers say the Earth sign is ambitious, practical, and a bit reserved. This, paired with the waxing gibbous energy of focus and refinement, makes for a particularly productive few days.

Currently, the moon might appear nearly full as it rises in the evening, as we’re just a few days away from its peak illumination. Here’s what you can expect today.

Current Moon Phase: August 6, 2025

As mentioned above, today’s current moon phase is a waxing gibbous moon in Capricorn. For reference, yesterday’s moon placement was in the sign of Sagittarius, a fiery and adventurous sign. You might have noticed a major shift in energy sometime in the afternoon, as the moon ventured into the current Earth sign.

The waxing gibbous is the fourth of eight phases in the lunar cycle, when the moon is gaining its illumination and slowly moving toward the full moon. Currently, the moon is 12.13 days old and has a 92% illumination.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase occurs immediately after the first quarter moon and before the full moon. During this time, the moon is slowly gaining its illumination and appears as a semicircle in the sky. Typically, you will notice the moon during the evening hours on the eastern horizon.

According to Moongiant, “During a Waxing Gibbous, the moon rises in the east in mid-afternoon and is high in the eastern sky at sunset. The word Gibbous first appeared in the 14th century and has its roots in the Latin word ‘gibbosus,’ meaning humpbacked.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Capricorn

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is situated in Capricorn. Any time the moon enters Capricorn, according to astrologists, there’s a major focus on structure and sense of responsibility in the air.

According to CafeAstrology, when the moon is in Capricorn, “we become aware of the need for structure and planning ahead. We also instinctively are aware of the limitations of time. We are motivated by a desire for success. Achievement and manifestation are most important to us now. We are resourceful and don’t want to waste time, energy, or resources.”

“This can be a very sober influence—even a depressing one,” the astrology site continues. “However, it can also be a productive time when we look reality in the eye.”

During this time, you might feel especially compelled to take baby steps toward a larger goal. It’s important to think big picture right now. Be practical in your pursuits, and don’t rush progress.

A waxing gibbous moon, especially in Capricorn, is a great time to refine any existing plans and put forward your best, most focused efforts.

Waxing Gibbous Symbolism

The waxing gibbous moon phase symbolizes one final push before completion (full moon). In other words, you might be taking the final steps required to complete a project or meet a goal. On the other hand, however, you might merely be reevaluating an existing plan and making necessary adjustments. This is a great time for fine-tuning and reflecting.

During this week, the moon will gain more and more of its light before it reaches the full moon on Saturday morning. Embrace all the work you’ve invested during this lunar cycle thus far, and don’t be afraid to pivot if needed.