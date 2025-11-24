Happy Monday, and welcome to a fresh week! We are just a few days into the new lunar cycle, and the moon is gaining more light by the second.

Today, we are still in the waxing crescent phase, which lasts for around seven days. As we get closer to the first quarter moon on Friday, the moon will continue to “grow” (aka, experience more illumination from the sun).

Videos by VICE

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: November 24, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Capricorn, an earth sign known for its stability and positive work ethic. The moon currently has around 17% illumination from the sun, likely appearing as a curved sliver of light in the sky.

According to Moongiant, “On November 24, the moon is 3.98 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

In other words, we are still in the very beginning days of the lunar cycle.

What Is the Waxing Crescent Phase?

The waxing crescent is the second of eight phases of the lunar cycle. It occurs between the new moon and the first quarter moon, when the moon “grows” from our view here on Earth. Right now, the moon lightly appears like a small “crescent” in the sky.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn

Today’s waxing crescent moon occurs in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, a responsible, hardworking sign. Many refer to Capricorn as the “father of the zodiac,” so during this time, you might feel particularly ambitious, grounded, and practical.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Capricorn, “You might have a strong need for being useful to society, and you look for justification in the outside world. You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself.”

Additionally, you might experience both shyness and resentment, especially if you feel ignored or underappreciated. AstroSeek states that this is a good reminder not to seek approval from others, but rather to trust yourself and your own values.

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon is a great chance for a fresh start. Occurring directly after the new moon, which marks a new lunar cycle, the phase symbolizes hope, opportunity, and renewal. You might feel particularly inspired and ready to embark on new adventures. Follow your energy where it guides you.

During this phase, you might notice serendipitous encounters or grand offers. These are not coincidental. When you’re aligned with your desires, you can manifest with great precision and in record time.