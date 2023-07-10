CYBER: Celebrating the End of the Usable Internet

It feels like the old internet is breaking apart and no one is sure where to go. The first three pages of search results on Google are dreck. Reddit is shutting down the third party apps that make it usable. AI generated content is flooding beloved old websites.



This might just be the end of the usable internet. On this episode of Cyber, we talk it all out with Motherboard editor-in-chief, Jason Koebler.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Threads: The Motherboard Review

You Can’t Look at Porn on Any Reddit Third-Party App Now

AI-Generated Books of Nonsense Are All Over Amazon’s Bestseller Lists

The Reddit Protest Is a Battle for the Soul of the Human Internet

