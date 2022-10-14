CYBER: Nuclear War 101

On this episode of Cyber we talk about an old technology that suddenly feels very new. The bomb. That’s right, this episode is all about nuclear weapons. Thanks to Moscow’s war in Ukraine and Putin’s implicit and explicit threats to use them should Russian territory be threatened, everyone is afraid of nuclear weapons once again. Able Archer? Passé. Cuban Missile Crisis? Old news. These days it’s all about hypersonics, tactical nukes, and even cruise missiles powered by a nuclear engine.

At least that’s the claim.

On this episode of Cyber, the Arms Control Wonk himself, Jeffrey Lewis, comes on to answer all your burning questions about nuclear weapons. Lewis is a professor at the Middlebury Institute, a member of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, and the host of the Arms Control Wonk podcast.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Is There a Threat of Nuclear War with Russia? Experts Weigh In.

Putin Puts Russia’s Nuclear Deterrent Forces on High Alert

Putin Demonstrates New Missiles With Visualization of Nukes Hitting Mar-a-Lago

Nuclear War Anxiety Is Back. Here’s How to Manage It.

