‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Patch 2.3 Release Date Announced, Switch 2 Version Delayed

CD Projekt Red has announced the release date for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3. The new expansion update adds customizable motorcycles, AutoDrive, and a new fast travel system. However, Switch 2 players will have to wait a bit longer!

CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 will go live on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The release date was revealed during the 2.3 REDStream live event, where the studio went over the update’s features. The new update will be available for PC users and consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 will have a later release date for Switch 2 owners. CD Projekt Red didn’t give any additional information on when Nintendo fans can expect the update to come out on the portable console. Outside of stating “Switch 2 will have to wait a bit longer,” the studio only briefly mentioned it during the livestream.

CD Projekt Red

According to the team that’s been working on it, Patch 2.3 is meant to refine Cyberpunk 2077 with major quality of life changes. The goal is to make the 2020 RPG feel fresh enough that players will want to keep replaying it. Below, we will give you a breakdown of every feature announced in the July 17 patch.

All Features Announced in Patch 2.3

CD Projekt Red

Like the previous update, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 has a heavy emphasis on vehicle customization. The new expansion specifically adds a handful of new cars and the game’s first customizable motorcycles. However, the biggest standout feature is the new “TwinTone” mechanic, which lets players scan other vehicles in traffic and purchase their color scheme. It’s even cooler than it sounds, as your car automatically applies the paint job instantly.

CD Projekt Red is also continuing to fix the game’s issue with fast travel by adding a new Taxi and AutoDrive feature. If you’ve completed the Delamain questline, you can now spawn the autonomous vehicle anywhere on the map. For a small fee, it will then drive you wherever you want. Conversely, the new AutoDrive feature allows your vehicle to drive itself to any marker you’ve placed on the map.

CD Projekt Red

New Vehicle Paint Customization (205 General Paint Jobs, and 168 Unique Paint Jobs Added to the game).

Customizable Motorcycles.

TwinTone Feature (allows you to scan other vehicles and apply their paint job to your car or motorcycle).

Delamain Fast Travel System

AutoDrive Vehicle Feature

Improved Photo Mode (20 + new NPCs added to the feature)

Cyberpunk 2077 FSR 4 support (will be released in the future with an AMD update)

And yes, you can skip the driving sequences with the new AutoDrive and Taxi service. Essentially, it’s a new fast travel system that is much better than the base game’s. The Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 will go live on PC and consoles starting tomorrow, July 17, 2025.