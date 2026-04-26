D4vd Fortnite Emote and Jam Tracks Are Reportedly Being Refunded by Epic Games

Epic Games is refunding D4vd Fortnite cosmetic items according to multiple reports. Players who bought the singer’s emote are claiming that they are able to request their money back. Here is what you need to know about Fortnite D4vd refunds.

Epic Games Reportedly Refunding D4vd Fortnite Cosmetics

Screenshot: Epic Games

Multiple reports have surfaced online suggesting that Epic Games is refunding D4vd Fortnite items. This includes his ‘Feel It’ Fortnite Emote and his Jam Tracks. After a year-long investigation, the singer was recently arrested on April 16, 2026. Police have accused him in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.

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Following the shocking reports, many Fortnite players understandably wanted to remove D4vd’s cosmetics from their locker. Well, according to a post from popular dataminer ShiinaBr, Epic Games is helping some users do that with refunds.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

“Fortnite is seemingly accepting refund requests for the D4vd cosmetics. A user requested a refund through Epic Games support on September 18, and it was confirmed and processed earlier today.”

After Shiina’s post, additional reports began to surface online from other players also claiming they got refunds. Although there were some players claiming their refund requests were initially denied before eventually being accepted. So it might be based on an account-per-account basis.

All D4vd Fortnite Items That Could Be Refunded

Screenshot: Epic Games

Currently, it appears that the D4vd Fortnite Emote ‘Feel It’ is being refunded for some players. However, the singer has three cosmetics in the game that players have the potential to get a refund on.

Here is the full list of D4vd Fortnite items in the game:

Feel It (Emote) Release Date: 2024, Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 Cost: 500 V-Bucks

What Are You Waiting For (Jam Track) Release Date: 2025, Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 3 Cost: 500 V-Bucks

Locked & Loaded (Jam Track) Release Date: 2025, Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 Cost: 500 V-Bucks



Some players obtained these items in a bundled set on the Fortnite Item Shop. However, at the time of writing, it’s not clear whether D4vd’s Locker Bundle is also being refunded. That one gets a bit complicated since it also included cosmetic items not related to the singer, such as the popular Camille skin.

Was There a D4vd Fortnite Skin?

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No, there was no D4vd Fortnite skin officially released in the game. There is a misconception that the singer got his own cosmetic outfits in the battle royale after an animated version of him appeared in the Fortnite Championship 2025 trailer.

D4vd released the ‘Locked & Loaded’ single, which was the official anthem for the Fortnite Global Championship of that year. As for whether a D4vd Fortnite skin was in the works before his arrest, there is no confirmation of this.

How to Refund D4vd Fortnite Emote and Jam Tracks

Screenshot: Epic Games

First off, it should be stated that it’s not guaranteed that you will get a refund for D4vd Fortnite items. While there are many reports of players getting refunds after requesting it from Epic Games, these are just a few examples.

However, it doesn’t hurt to at least try at this point, given that it appears that some accounts are getting the D4vd Fortnite items removed from their locker upon request. Here is how you can do it:

Step 1: Visit the Epic Games support page here.

Step 2: After talking to the AI chat, eventually reply “No” when asked if they resolved your issue.

Step 3: When asked if you would like to speak with someone, reply “Yes.” You will now talk to a real person.

When asked if you would like to speak with someone, reply “Yes.” You will now talk to a real person. Step 4: Explain you want a refund and list the specific D4vd Items you are trying to get removed from your Fortnite account.

The Fortnite refund page itself won’t work for most users. You typically only have 30 days to use a Refund Ticket on the page before purchased items will disappear from it. With the D4vd cosmetics last being sold on Sep 7, 2025, this would mean they are outside of that window.

Finally, it should again be reiterated that Epic Games has not confirmed that mass-wide refunds are being issued for D4vd items. At this point we just have a handful of reports from players making the claim.