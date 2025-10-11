D4vd Transfers Deeds of Texas Homes to His Mother Amidst Murder Investigation

Amidst all police investigations, D4vd is shuffling some real estate around where it’s out of his name. Recently, TMZ acquired new legal documents showing that the singer is transferring ownership of two of his houses to his mom. In the Houston, Texas area, he put the homes under a trust to his mother.

Moreover, these shifts were made several weeks ago. These home transfers took place on September 18th and 22nd. However, the 18th is also when someone called the police over to one of D4vd’s homes for a swatting incident. The caller, however, masked their voice to avoid identification and ended up falsely reporting a shooting and a dead body.

Ultimately, D4vd wasn’t living at either of the homes. When the police arrived on the scene, his parents told the police that their son wasn’t there. Instead, his younger brother and sister were upstairs, leaving D4vd’s whereabouts unknown.

D4vd Makes Some Changes at Home Amidst Harrowing Investigations

This all comes on the heels of the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas last month. She had been reported missing since early 2024 and was tragically found in the front trunk of an impounded Tesla. The police suspect that she had been decomposing in the car for weeks before they found her. The car traces back to D4vd in the end, sparking investigations over the last month.

Meanwhile, the singer has been MIA. His manager, Josh Marshall, has largely avoided talking about the case except to refute TikTok claims. He replies incensed to comments insinuating that he had helped aid D4vd in the tragic death of Celeste Rivas.“How dare you say something like this with no facts,” he writes at the time. “This video is false and the person is misinformed. This is the only time I’ll speak on this matter. FOR NOW. This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children.”

