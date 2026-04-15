Daily Horoscope: April 15, 2026

The Moon is in constant motion today, pinging nearly every major planet in the sky before charging into Aries and picking up even more energy along the way. It conjuncts Mars, Mercury, Neptune, and Saturn, which means emotions and instincts are front and center, whether you planned for it or not. That’s a lot to process, stargazer, but buried in all of it is something worth finding. Mercury’s now fully in Aries, giving every thought an edge and a direction. The sky today is restless, honest, and a little relentless. The best thing you can do is stay present and let it move through you.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Not every room needs to be conquered. Some of them just need you to show up and be human. The Moon’s sitting right on top of your ruling planet, Mars, today, and both of them are in your sign, which means the energy is visceral and very, very you. Channel it wisely, Aries. The people around you are paying closer attention than you think.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been loyal to things that stopped deserving it a while ago—routines, situations, maybe people. Venus is still in your sign, wrapping everything in that signature comfort you run on, but today it’s worth asking yourself what you’re actually holding onto and why. Be honest, Taurus. You already know the answer. You just haven’t decided what to do with it yet.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Every thought you have today is going to want to come out of your mouth immediately. The Moon’s conjunct your ruling planet, Mercury in Aries, which means your brain and your emotions are tag-teaming in real time. Pick your moments, Gemini. Not every brilliant thing you think needs an audience. Save the best ones for the conversation that actually matters today.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling Moon is pulling an all-nighter today, hitting conjunction after conjunction as it barrels through the sky. That’s a lot of emotional weather passing through, even by your standards. Pace yourself, Cancer. Not every feeling that shows up today is trying to tell you something important. Some of them are just passing through. Let them.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Something old is asking to be dealt with, and you’ve been dressing it up as confidence so nobody notices. Your Sun’s conjunct both Chiron and Eris in Aries, which is a fancy way of saying your wounds and your rebellious streak are sharing a stage right now. Use that, Leo. The most magnetic version of you has always been the honest one.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been running the same mental simulation on repeat, and somehow it keeps ending the same way. The Moon’s conjunct your ruling planet, Mercury in Aries today, which means your emotions and your analytical brain are in a full-on conversation. Listen to both, Virgo. The answer you’ve been overcomplicating has been sitting right in front of you the whole time.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been so busy being everything to everyone that you lost track of what you actually want out of this. Venus is still holding court in Taurus, grounded and unapologetic about what feels good. Take a page from that energy, Libra. You’re allowed to want things for no other reason than you want them. No justification required. No committee needed.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

That thing you’ve been dismantling inside yourself? It’s actually working. The Moon’s sextile with Pluto today creates a rare pocket of emotional honesty that doesn’t sting the way it usually does. Let it crack something open, Scorpio. You’ve been so focused on protecting yourself from change that you forgot you’re actually really good at it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been treating “I’m fine” like a personality trait lately, and everyone around you knows it. The truth is you’re craving something real, and you don’t quite know how to ask for it. That’s okay, Sagittarius. The most fearless thing you can do today has nothing to do with adventure. It’s just being honest about where you actually are right now.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Feelings showed up to work today, whether you invited them or not. The Moon’s sitting right on top of your ruling planet, Saturn, and that combo doesn’t exactly let you compartmentalize the way you like to. Lean in, Capricorn. Feeling something inconvenient doesn’t make you less capable. It actually makes you more interesting. Let people see that side of you for once.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something unexpected is about to make a lot of sense. The Moon’s sextile with your ruling planet, Uranus, today is the kind of cosmic wink that rewards people who actually pay attention. And you always pay attention, Aquarius, even when you’re pretending you don’t care. Trust the weird instinct. The unconventional call. The thing that doesn’t fit the plan. It fits better than you think.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your intuition and your imagination are sharing the same frequency today, and good luck telling them apart. The Moon is conjunct your ruling planet Neptune, which means the fog is real and so is everything you’re feeling in it. Slow down, Pisces. Don’t make any big calls today. But absolutely write down what comes up. Something important is trying to reach you.

Pisces monthly horoscope