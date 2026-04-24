Daily Horoscope: April 24, 2026

Venus slides into Gemini today, and the whole weekend gets a little more electric because of it. Conversations spark faster, connections hit differently, and the air has that Friday feeling where anything seems possible if you’re paying attention. The Moon is busy too, trining Mars, Saturn, and Mercury while facing off with Pluto, which means the day has real range. Some of it will challenge you, stargazer, and some of it will straight up hand you exactly what you’ve been waiting for. The trick is knowing which is which. Stay sharp, stay open, and for the love of the cosmos, don’t talk yourself out of anything good today.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Today actually has your back. The Moon trine Mars is one of those rare alignments where your natural instinct to charge headfirst into something is cosmically justified. So do it, Aries. That thing you’ve been psyching yourself up for all week? Friday’s handing you the green light on a silver platter. The only wrong move today is talking yourself out of it. Go.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, is packing its bags and moving into Gemini today, and that’s going to feel like someone opened a window in a room you’d gotten very comfortable in. Fresh air is good, Taurus, even when it’s a little disorienting. The conversations, connections, and ideas coming your way this weekend have a different energy than usual. Stay curious instead of guarded. See what walks in.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Everything you say today has a better chance of landing exactly the way you mean it. The Moon trine Mercury is a rare gift for a sign that usually has to work overtime translating thoughts into words. Gemini, that idea you’ve been circling around for weeks? Pitch it. That feeling you’ve been struggling to articulate? Say it out loud. Today, the words will actually show up for you.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling Moon is pulling in every direction today: trining Saturn, Mars, and Mercury while facing off with Pluto. That’s a lot of cosmic weather running through your emotional body at once. But Cancer, here’s what’s true: the trines are winning. The structure, the drive, and the words are all on your side today. Use that window. Something powerful is yours to say or do right now.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

No major cosmic activity today, just the Sun sitting steady in Taurus and a Friday that’s entirely what you make of it. Which for you, Leo, is actually the best possible scenario. You don’t need a cosmic push to show up fully. You never have. The question today isn’t whether you have what it takes. It’s whether you’re aiming at something actually worth your energy.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You spend so much energy second-guessing your own conclusions that you rarely let yourself enjoy being right. Today, that changes. The Moon trine Mercury has your mind and instincts actually working together, Virgo, which means the first answer that comes to you is probably the correct one. Not the fourth revised version with footnotes. The original thought. Trust it completely today. It’s earned it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, just crossed into Gemini, and that’s a genuine breath of fresh air for your love life, your social life, and basically everything you actually enjoy. Conversations get more interesting, connections get more electric, and your natural charm gets a serious upgrade. Libra, this is your weekend to say yes to things. Not the safe, predictable things either. The interesting ones. Go find them.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Something’s pulling at you today, and you can’t quite name it, which is its own kind of uncomfortable for a sign that prides itself on knowing everything first. The Moon, opposing your ruling planet Pluto, puts two very different forces in a face-off. Scorpio, not every tension needs to be solved by the end of the day. Sit in the unresolved for once. The answer’s coming. Let it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Friday has a way of making everything feel more possible, and for you, that’s genuinely dangerous in the best way. Jupiter’s still planted in Cancer, quietly asking what you’re actually building with all that fire and optimism. Sagittarius, the next big thing you’re chasing is exciting. We get it. But what if the most important thing you did this weekend didn’t require a single plane ticket?

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

All that discipline you’ve been white-knuckling through the week? Today it actually pays off. The Moon trine Saturn puts the wind at your back and makes the hard work feel worth it for once. Capricorn, you rarely let yourself acknowledge how far you’ve come because you’re already focused on how far you still have to go. Look back for exactly five minutes today. You’ve earned that.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve been turning a idea over in your head for weeks now, examining it from every angle, stress-testing it against every possible outcome. Very you, Aquarius. But at some point analysis becomes avoidance. Uranus is still grounded in Taurus, and that energy rewards action over theory every single time. Friday’s a good day to stop treating your best idea like a hypothesis. Test it in real life.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Nobody loves a Friday more than a Pisces with a rich inner world and absolutely zero plans. Neptune’s still pushing through Aries, which means that dreamy energy of yours has an edge to it right now. Use it. You’ve been waiting for the right moment to start something that actually matters to you, Pisces. Spoiler: the right moment doesn’t announce itself. This is probably it. Start.

Pisces monthly horoscope