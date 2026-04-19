Weekly Horoscope: April 19-April 25

The biggest story in the sky this week is Uranus moving into Gemini on Friday, and it’s the kind of shift that doesn’t just affect one or two signs—it sends ripples across the entire chart. Uranus hasn’t been in Gemini in decades, and its arrival signals a new chapter in how we think, communicate, and connect. Before it gets there, Venus conjuncts Uranus and throws a curveball into love and finances for just about everyone. Pay attention, stargazer. The universe is redecorating, and it didn’t ask for your input.

Mars and Saturn collide early in the week, adding a layer of pressure to whatever you’ve been putting off. The combo is demanding and a little relentless, but it’s also clarifying. The things worth keeping will hold up under the weight. The things that don’t? Now you know. Read your sign below and find out where the week is taking you.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars conjuncts Saturn right as the week opens, and that’s a collision between your need to move fast and a cosmic force that absolutely refuses to be rushed. It’s annoying, but it’s also exactly what you need. You’ve been running hot, and Saturn is basically the only thing in the universe with enough nerve to tell you to slow down. The good news is that Mercury conjuncts Mars on Sunday, too, and your words are sharp, confident, and landing exactly where you aim them.

Mid-week throws a square into the mix, Aries, and your impulses are going to test your patience. The version of you that acts first and thinks later will want to come out and play. Don’t let it. By Thursday, the Moon trines Mars, and everything flows again. You just have to survive yourself until then.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The week opens with the Moon sitting right on top of Venus, your ruling planet, and the energy is warm, indulgent, and very much in your wheelhouse. Venus is in your sign right now, Taurus, which means you’re operating with a kind of magnetic, understated confidence that other people are definitely noticing. This is your season in every sense of the word. Lean into it without second-guessing yourself for once.

Wednesday brings a sextile between the Moon and Venus, and then Venus conjuncts Uranus before moving into Gemini—back to back. That’s a plot twist in the making, especially in love. Something unexpected lands, and your instinct will be to resist it because it doesn’t fit the plan. Loosen your grip a little. Not everything worth having comes in the package you expected.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Sunday is a lot. Mercury, your ruling planet, is conjunct to both Saturn and Mars within hours of each other, which is a wild cocktail of discipline, ambition, and raw impulsive energy all fighting for the mic at once. The part of you that wants to burn it all down and the part of you that knows better are going to have a very loud internal argument. You’ve got the gift of talking yourself into and out of anything, Gemini—just make sure you’re using it on the right things this week.

Tuesday throws a square between the Moon and Mercury, and miscommunications are basically inevitable. Watch your tone in writing, especially texts and emails, as they’re missing the charm you usually get away with in person. By Thursday, the Moon trines Mercury, and you’re back to your effortlessly convincing self. Ride it out.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling Moon moves into your sign on Tuesday, and the Sun sextiles it almost immediately after—that’s a truly lovely moment of alignment between how you feel and how you’re showing up in the world. Soak it in, because Wednesday brings a stack of squares that hit your emotions, your ambition, and your communication all at once. It’s a lot for anyone, but especially for you, Cancer. You feel everything at full volume, and this week is not turning it down.

The good news is that the Moon conjuncts Jupiter midweek, which is basically a cosmic pressure valve releasing at exactly the right moment. Abundance, warmth, a reason to exhale. The back half of the week smooths out considerably. You just have to get through Wednesday first. You’ve handled worse.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun, your ruling planet, leaves Aries and moves into Taurus at the start of the week, and the energy shifts from sprint to slow burn. That’s not a bad thing, even if it feels like someone turned down the dial. The Half Moon lands in your sign on Wednesday, putting you right at the center of the week’s emotional story—which, let’s be honest, Leo, is exactly where you prefer to be. Use that spotlight to take stock of what’s actually working in your life right now versus what you’ve just been too stubborn to let go of.

Friday brings a square between the Sun and Pluto, and it has teeth. Something under the surface is demanding to be addressed, and ignoring it will only make it louder. This isn’t the universe punishing you—it’s pushing you toward a version of yourself that’s been waiting in the wings. Step into it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been holding a lot together lately—for yourself, for other people, for projects that probably wouldn’t survive without your involvement, and you know it. This week, Mercury, your ruling planet, conjuncts Saturn and Mars, and all that controlled, contained energy you’ve been managing so carefully is looking for an exit. Something has to give, and it’s better to choose what that is before the universe chooses for you.

Tuesday brings a square between the Moon and Mercury, and your inner critic is going to be working overtime, Virgo. The voice that says you’re not doing enough, not doing it right, not doing it fast enough—it’s lying. By Thursday, the trine arrives, and the noise settles. You’ve earned that exhale more than you know.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

There’s a version of you that knows exactly what you want and a version that will spend three hours talking yourself out of it—and this week, those two are sharing a body. Venus, your ruling planet, is in Taurus right now, grounding your usually airy approach to love and money into something more solid and real. Pay attention to what that feels like, Libra, because you don’t always let yourself want things this concretely. It’s a good look on you.

Wednesday brings a sextile between the Moon and Venus, and then Venus conjuncts Uranus before jumping into Gemini by the end of the week. Something unexpected shakes up your romantic or financial world, and your instinct will be to weigh every possible outcome before responding. For once, don’t. Some things are worth the leap before you’ve done all the math.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The week opens with a trine between the Moon and Pluto, and it’s one of those rare moments where your intensity actually feels like a superpower instead of something you have to manage. Your instincts are razor sharp, your read on people is almost unfair, and anything you put your energy toward right now has real weight behind it. Use Sunday wisely—that kind of focused, flowing power doesn’t show up every week, Scorpio.

Thursday brings a Moon opposition to Pluto, and Friday the Sun squares it. Back to back, and both hit hard. Something or someone is pushing up against the parts of you that don’t like to be pushed. The temptation to go cold or go nuclear is real—you know your own extremes better than anyone. This time, try the door in the middle.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter has been sitting in Cancer for a while now, and the lesson it keeps putting in front of you is the one you keep stepping around: slow down, feel things, let people actually matter to you. You’re the sign that can talk to anyone, inspire a room full of strangers, and still somehow keep everyone at arm’s length. That trick is getting old, Sagittarius. The cosmos have been patient, but they’re not going to wait forever.

Wednesday brings the Moon conjunct Jupiter, and it’s a genuinely warm moment—the kind where everything you’ve been quietly building emotionally starts to feel worth it. Let yourself receive that without immediately deflecting or making it a joke. You give so much to everyone else. Keeping some of it for yourself isn’t selfish. It’s overdue.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Sunday is stacked. Mars conjuncts Saturn, then Mercury conjuncts Saturn within hours, and the result is a day that feels like a performance review you didn’t schedule. Your ambition, your discipline, and your communication style are all getting stress-tested at once. For most signs that would be overwhelming—for you, Capricorn, it’s just another obstacle course. The difference this week is that the pressure is coming from inside the house. Something you’ve been telling yourself isn’t working anymore.

Early Wednesday, the Moon squares Saturn, and the weight of your own expectations feels especially heavy. You hold yourself to standards that would break most people. By Thursday, the Moon trines Saturn, and the path forward gets clearer. Put something down this week. Just one thing. You’ll be surprised how much lighter everything feels.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something big is happening at the end of this week, and you can feel it coming before it arrives. Uranus, the planet that basically defines you, moves into Gemini on Friday—a significant shift that loosens something you didn’t even realize had been holding you in place. But before that, Venus conjuncts Uranus on Wednesday, and your love life or finances get a jolt that’s equal parts exciting and destabilizing. You thrive on disruption, Aquarius, right up until it gets personal.

Sunday opens with the Moon sitting right on top of Uranus, which sets a restless, electric tone for the whole week. Pay attention to what surfaces that day—it’s a preview of what’s coming. Friday’s Moon square after Uranus changes signs might leave you feeling unmoored. That’s not a warning. That’s just what transformation feels like from the inside.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The week has a real push and pull quality to it, and you’re going to feel every beat. Sunday opens with a sextile to Neptune that makes everything feel a little magical—your intuition is humming, your creativity is flowing, and the world seems to be meeting you where you are. Enjoy that version of reality, Pisces, because Tuesday brings a square that knocks the rose-colored glasses right off your face. Something you’ve been romanticizing demands an honest look.

The good news is that Wednesday delivers a trine to Neptune, and the fog lifts on your own terms. What’s left after the illusion clears isn’t disappointing—it’s actually something real and worth holding onto. You’re more grounded than you give yourself credit for. The stars this week are just making sure you finally believe that, too.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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