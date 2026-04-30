Daily Horoscope: April 30, 2026

Something has been sitting just underneath the surface for a while now, and today it wants out. The Moon moving into Scorpio isn’t interested in small talk or comfortable half-truths, and with it opposing Mercury, the gap between what people feel and what they actually say is impossible to ignore. That gap shows up everywhere today: in the text you’re overthinking, the conversation you keep postponing, the thing you almost said last week but didn’t. Pay attention to all of it, stargazer. In yourself just as much as in everyone around you. The conversations worth having are rarely the easy ones. Today is proof of that.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

No major planetary drama today, which for you is somehow more unsettling than the alternative. Mars is still camped out in your sign, still feeding that engine you call a personality. But here’s what nobody asks you, Aries: what do you actually want right now? Not what you’re chasing. Not what you’re proving. What do you genuinely, privately want? Start there today.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You have a very specific idea of how your life is supposed to look, feel, and land. Venus floating through Gemini is introducing options you didn’t put on that list, and part of you is genuinely intrigued. Let it be intrigued, Taurus. You’ve been loyal to a version of yourself that might be ready for an update. That’s not a threat. That’s an invitation.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your mouth and your heart are not on the same page today, and the Moon opposing Mercury is making that gap impossible to paper over. You’re going to want to talk your way through something that actually needs to be felt. Gemini, the most articulate person in the room still has to sit with the uncomfortable stuff sometimes. Today is that day. Put the words down.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling Moon moves into Scorpio today, and that’s like trading a silk robe for a leather jacket. The emotional temperature is rising, and with the Moon opposing Mercury, what you’re feeling and what you’re saying are pulling in two different directions. Cancer, say the true thing today. Not the safe thing. Not the version that protects everyone’s feelings, including your own. The true thing.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun is moving through Taurus, slow and deliberate, which is not your natural speed. But there’s something worth paying attention to in that slowness today. You’ve been so focused on the destination that you’ve missed what’s right in front of you, Leo. Some of the best things in your life aren’t asking for your attention. They deserve it anyway.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The Moon opposing Mercury today has a way of making small things feel enormous and enormous things feel personal. You’re reading into something that might not mean what you think it means, and your brain is running with it anyway. Virgo, not everything requires an analysis. Some things are exactly what they look like. Give yourself permission to take today at face value.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been so agreeable for so long that some people have genuinely mistaken your kindness for a lack of opinion. You have opinions, Libra. Strong ones. Venus in Gemini is giving you the words today, which means there’s no good excuse to swallow them. Say the thing you’ve been softening for everyone else’s comfort. Your voice deserves to take up space.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

No major cosmic drama today, which means the drama is entirely self-generated. And you know exactly what we’re talking about. Pluto is still doing its slow, transformative thing in Aquarius, and you’ve been watching a particular situation in your life with that signature Scorpio intensity. Here’s the thing: you already know what you need to do. You’re just waiting for permission. Consider this yours.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter in Cancer has been doing something sneaky to you lately. It’s been making home feel important. Not a destination, not a pitstop between adventures, but actually important. That’s new territory for someone who treats roots like something to outrun, Sagittarius. Lean into it today. The life you’ve been out there searching for might already be sitting right in front of you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve achieved things that would make most people’s heads spin, and you celebrated each one for approximately four minutes before moving on to the next target. Saturn in Aries is asking you to sit still long enough to actually feel good about something, Capricorn. Not everything is a stepping stone. Some things are the destination. Let today be one of them.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You pride yourself on seeing the world differently, and you do. But Uranus in Taurus has been quietly asking a question you keep dodging: when was the last time you let someone really see you? Not your ideas, not your vision for a better world, Aquarius. You. The unfiltered, untheorized, actual person underneath all of it. That’s the most radical thing you’ve got. Show it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You have a gift for seeing the absolute best in people, sometimes long after they’ve stopped deserving it. Neptune in Aries is putting some fire behind that usually boundless compassion of yours today, Pisces. Use it on yourself for once. The grace you extend to everyone else in your life has an open invitation to come home. Today would be a good day to let it in.

Pisces monthly horoscope