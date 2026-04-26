Weekly Horoscope: April 26-May 2

The biggest event on the sky map this week is the Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1, and it means business. Scorpio Full Moons don’t do surface-level—they root around in the places you’ve been avoiding and drag whatever they find into the open. Paired with a Moon square Pluto earlier that same day, this lunation has teeth. Whatever you’ve been postponing emotionally, financially, or relationally is about to stop waiting for your permission to surface. This is not a week for half-measures, stargazer.

The rest of the week builds toward that peak in interesting ways. Venus makes a string of meaningful moves—sextiling Neptune, trining Pluto, and closing out with a grounding sextile to Saturn—while Mercury squares Jupiter early on before escaping into steady Taurus by May 2. The sky this week pulls you between big feelings and bigger ambitions, between dreams and the discipline it actually takes to realize them. Pay attention to what comes up. It’s trying to tell you something.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars is still camped out in your sign, and that’s your fuel—raw, cardinal fire energy that wants to move, build, and prove something. But the Moon opposes Mars on April 29, and that’s the cosmos basically holding up a mirror and asking: Who are you actually doing this for? Your drive is real. Your ambition is real. The question worth sitting with this week is whether the goal you’re chasing still belongs to you, or if you’ve just been too stubborn to admit it changed.

Here’s the thing, Aries—you’re not afraid of a fight. You’re afraid of fighting for the wrong thing. Let that land this week. Recheck your motivation before you go full throttle, because misdirected energy is just exhaustion with good PR. The path forward exists. Make sure it’s yours.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet is in Gemini, which means Venus is operating in fast, cerebral territory—a little outside your comfort zone, but not in a bad way. Early in the week, the Moon squares Venus and stirs up some emotional static around love or money. Sit with it instead of bulldozing past it. By April 28, Venus trines Pluto, and something transforms. A relationship, a financial decision, a long-held belief about what you deserve—something gets an upgrade whether you asked for one or not.

Venus closes the week with a sextile to Saturn, Taurus, and that’s your green light. The dreamy energy of mid-week gets grounded into something real and lasting. You’ve always known what you want. This week, the cosmos actually cooperate. Stop second-guessing the good thing and let it be good.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury squares Jupiter on April 26, and your brain is running at full speed, Gemini—big ideas, big talk, big promises. That’s your natural habitat, sure, but this aspect has a way of making everything sound more airtight than it actually is. Watch what you commit to early in the week. The Moon opposes Mercury on April 30, and anything overpromised will come back around fast. Your words have always been your superpower. Use them precisely this week, not just prolifically.

Mercury moves into Taurus on May 2, slowing your ruling planet way down—and honestly? That’s a gift. The mental sprint of Aries season gave you a lot of raw material. Now you get to actually do something with it. Stop collecting ideas and start finishing one. Just one. Your future self will thank you.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Sun trines your ruling Moon early in the week, Cancer—your instincts are sharp, and your emotional radar is basically a superpower right now. Trust what you feel before you trust what you think. Mid-week gets a little wobbly as the Moon opposes Neptune and then Saturn, which means the rose-colored glasses come off whether you want them to or not. Something you’ve been romanticizing might look a little different in plain light. That’s not a bad thing. That’s just information.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1 is the main event, and it hits your fellow water sign hard. Feelings you’ve been sitting on come up for air, and you won’t be able to stuff them back down. Good. You carry so much for everyone else—this week, carry something for yourself and deal with it. The cosmos are basically forcing your hand.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun is moving through Taurus this week, which means your ruling planet is operating in slow, deliberate, fixed-earth territory—not exactly your natural speed, Leo. But the Sun trines the Moon on April 26, and that’s a genuinely beautiful alignment. Your ego and your instincts are working together instead of against each other. Whatever you’re building right now has real staying power if you stop rushing it to the finish line.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1 lands in your house of home and roots, and it’s asking you to get honest about what you actually need versus what looks good from the outside. You love a grand gesture—everyone knows it. But this week the stars want you to go inward, not outward. The most impressive thing you can do right now is feel something real and act on it anyway.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been running on fumes and a very detailed to-do list, and this week, your ruling planet is about to test every item on it. Mercury squares Jupiter on April 26 — big energy, bigger overconfidence. Every plan feels bulletproof right now, which is exactly when you need to poke holes in it. You’re the best editor in the room, Virgo. Edit yourself first before you commit to anything you can’t undo.

Mercury moves into Taurus on May 2, and the mental sprint finally slows to a pace you actually trust. Grounded, deliberate, no shortcuts — your kind of speed. Take that shift as an invitation to go back and fix what got rushed. You already know what needs attention. You’ve known for a while now. Time to deal with it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus is in Gemini this week, which means your ruling planet is charming, fast-talking, and a little noncommittal—honestly, a mood. Early in the week, the Moon squares Venus and stirs up some emotional static you’d rather smooth over. Here’s the thing, Libra: you can’t aestheticize your way out of this one. Something in your love life or finances needs a real conversation, not a rebrand.

By April 28, Venus trines Pluto, and something genuinely transforms. You’ve been circling a decision for longer than you’d like to admit, and this week it stops feeling optional. Venus closes out with a sextile to Saturn on May 1—the dreamy middle-of-the-week energy lands somewhere solid and real. You deserve something that actually lasts. Stop talking yourself out of it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto is in Aquarius, operating in detached, big-picture territory—which means your ruling planet is focused on collective transformation right now, not personal vendettas. Venus trines Pluto on April 28, and the Moon follows suit the same day. Something in your relationships or finances opens up in a way you weren’t expecting. You’re used to bracing for impact, Scorpio. Practice receiving something good without immediately looking for the catch.

The Full Moon lands in your sign on May 1, and it squares Pluto before it peaks. That’s your ruling planet forcing a reckoning right in your own backyard. Whatever you’ve been keeping locked down—an emotion, a truth, a decision you’ve been postponing—comes up for air whether you invite it or not. You know what it is. You’ve always known. This week, you finally have to do something about it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You love a bold declaration more than almost anyone, Sagittarius—but this week, the words need to mean something before they leave your mouth. Mercury squares Jupiter on April 26, and your ambition is writing checks that your follow-through hasn’t budgeted for. Your ruling planet is sitting in Cancer right now, which means the universe keeps nudging you toward emotional honesty over grand gestures. It’s uncomfortable. Do it anyway.

The Moon hits Jupiter three times this week—a sextile, a square, a trine—and that’s a full emotional journey packed into a few days. You’ll feel inspired, then frustrated, then surprisingly okay with everything. Let that arc happen without forcing a verdict early. The thing Jupiter in Cancer wants you to learn is that slowing down isn’t falling behind. Sometimes it’s the only way you actually get somewhere.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve built your entire identity around being the dependable one, the one who holds it together when everyone else falls apart. But Saturn in Aries is pushing your ruling planet into bold, impulsive territory that doesn’t exactly match your carefully constructed five-year plan. The Moon opposes Saturn on April 28, Capricorn, and something that’s been quietly grinding on you finally demands attention. You can’t schedule your way out of this one.

Venus sextiles Saturn on May 1, and the week closes on a genuinely warmer note. Someone or something reminds you that discipline and softness aren’t mutually exclusive. You work so hard at being unshakeable—but the people around you don’t need you unshakeable. They just need you to be present. Let that be enough this week.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus in Gemini has your ruling planet operating in fast, cerebral, information-saturated territory—and you, of all signs, know exactly how overstimulating that can get. Your brain hasn’t stopped running in weeks. Every idea spawns three more, every conversation opens a new rabbit hole, and somewhere in all that mental noise, an actually important realization keeps getting buried. Slow down long enough to hear it, Aquarius.

The Moon trines Uranus on April 28 and cuts through the static for a moment. Something clicks without you having to chase it down. You’re so used to living inside your own head that you forget your instincts exist, too. This week, trust the gut feeling over the spreadsheet. The data can wait. Whatever keeps nagging at you quietly in the background probably deserves your full attention first.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Venus sextiles Neptune on April 26, and the week opens with your ruling planet wrapped in something genuinely beautiful—romantic energy, creative inspiration, the feeling that everything might actually work out. Enjoy it, Pisces. You’re allowed to just enjoy it without immediately bracing for what comes next. Neptune in Aries has been pushing you toward a bolder, more self-directed version of yourself, and this week you might actually catch a glimpse of what that looks like.

Then the Moon opposes Neptune on April 28, and the rose-colored filter flickers off for a moment. Reality checks in. Something you’ve been romanticizing—a person, a plan, a version of yourself—looks a little different in plain light. That’s not the universe being cruel. That’s it doing you a favor. The dream worth keeping will still be standing once the fog clears. Trust that.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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