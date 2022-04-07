Daily Horoscope: April 8, 2022

Communication planet Mercury is addressing things head-on as it moves through fire sign Aries, and at 2:19 PM, Mercury connects with action planet Mars in Aquarius, which may find discussions moving along at a swift pace! People could feel impulsive, but plenty of organizing, paperwork, and negotiation can be accomplished today. The moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus sat 2:28 PM, encouraging us to try something different.

All times ET.

Aries

Communication planet Mercury is currently in your sign, finding you in an expressive mood, and it mingles with your ruling planet Mars in cool Aquarius today, which may find you feeling especially popular! It might be an exciting time in your social life and network.

Taurus

Messenger planet Mercury is in independent Aries, encouraging you to connect with your personal truth. You may have been taking time alone to meditate on your thoughts, but as Mercury mingles with action planet Mars in Aquarius today, you could feel called to share exciting ideas.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury is in Aries, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and Mercury connects with fiery Mars in fellow air sign Aquarius today, which may bring exciting news, perhaps from abroad!

Cancer

Exciting conversations concerning money or your career may take place today as Mercury in Aries connects with Mars in Aquarius. The moon is in your sign, encouraging you to focus on self love.

Leo

Communication planet Mercury is currently in fellow fire sign Aries, and it mingles with Mars in your opposite sign Aquarius today, which can find you having especially exciting conversations with partners.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Aries, makes a helpful connection with Mars in Aquarius, which can inspire some brilliant problem solving! The moon in Cancer may also find you focused on your social life.

Libra

Mercury in Aries may be kicking up communication in your relationships, Libra, and Mercury mingles with Mars in fellow air sign Aquarius today, making the mood especially playful, flirtatious, or inspiring!

Scorpio

This can be a solid time to handle paperwork concerning your living situation, connect with family or housemates, or generally get organized at home as Mercury in Aries mingles with Mars in Aquarius.

Sagittarius

Messenger planet Mercury is currently in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere, especially as it mingles with Mars in Aquarius. Exciting conversations can take place.

Capricorn

Discussions about your home or family may pop up as Mercury moves through Aries, and conversations about money, security, comfort speed up as Mercury connects with Mars in Aquarius.

Aquarius

Communication planet Mercury is in Aries, inspiring direct communication. Today can be especially productive as action planet Mars, which is currently in your sign, connects with Mercury. It’s an exciting time to speak your mind!

Pisces

Your imagination may be especially active as Mercury in Aries mingles with Mars in Aquarius. It’s an exciting time to dream up possibilities. Unexpected thrills can arrive as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus.