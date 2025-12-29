Daily Horoscope: December 29, 2025

The sky keeps pulling focus this week, thanks to a Moon that won’t sit still and a Sun pushing emotional alignment whether you asked for it or not. Feelings move fast, then land somewhere solid. Tension shows up, relief follows, and reactions reveal more than intentions. These horoscopes track how inner responses meet real-world consequences, especially as lunar aspects prod habits, attachments, and honesty. Nothing here asks for perfection. It asks for attention. Read with curiosity, not defensiveness. Somewhere in the middle, stargazer, you’ll notice a sentence that hits closer than expected. That’s the cue. Pause there. Consider what you’ve been repeating and what might finally deserve a different response today.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Impulse meets consequence today. Mars in Sagittarius wants movement, but its square to Makemake asks who benefits from your choices. Acting fast feels tempting; acting with awareness lands better. Aries, notice where independence starts turning into avoidance. You don’t need to prove anything right now. Decide what actually deserves your energy, then commit without theatrics.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Today rewards restraint and confidence in your own preferences. You don’t need to convince anyone or explain the choice that feels right. Taurus, your instincts are unusually steady right now. Moon trine Venus shows up as ease without indulgence. Say yes where things flow, and walk away from anything that asks you to perform gratitude or patience for appearances only.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Today wants honesty without filters. Say the thing you’ve been editing around, then stand by it. Mercury in Sagittarius pushes truth outward, while a trine to Chiron and Eris backs courage over comfort. Gemini, you don’t need agreement to be right. Let conversations crack open old stories and rewrite them on your terms. No explanations required. Trust your delivery today.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Intensity softens without disappearing today. The Moon presses against Pluto before settling into Taurus, asking you to feel power dynamics without letting them run you. A Venus trine offers relief through connection that feels grounded. Cancer, you’re allowed to want comfort and truth at once. Let steadiness guide your choices, not emotional arm-wrestling. Trust what holds up under real pressure.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Confidence lands cleanly today, without theatrics. Sun trine Moon smooths the gap between what you want and what you show. Decisions feel easier because they line up internally. Leo, this is a chance to act without proving anything. Say yes where it feels natural, skip the flexing, and let consistency do the talking. Trust the steadiness and keep moving forward.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your mind keeps jumping ahead, but today asks you to stay present long enough to say what you mean. Mercury trine Chiron and Eris encourages truth with edges. Virgo, drop the disclaimer and speak plainly. The reaction shows who can handle your reality and who prefers comfort over honesty. Trust that friction clears space for better connections afterward today alone.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Comfort looks tempting, but today wants intention. The Moon trine Venus smooths conversations and softens asks without erasing boundaries. You get more by being direct about needs than pretending everything’s fine. Libra, choose the plan that supports you tomorrow, not the one that pleases everyone tonight. Desire responds best when you stop negotiating yourself down. It’s not selfish today either.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

An old reaction tries to grab the wheel today. The Moon squaring Pluto pushes emotional power struggles into the open, especially around control and privacy. You can respond without escalating. Scorpio, notice what feels triggering and pause before acting. The win comes from choosing restraint over domination, and honesty over secrecy, even when intensity spikes instead of forcing outcomes today.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Today asks you to stay put long enough to feel something through. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer pulls attention back to emotional habits, not future plans. Growth comes from revisiting what you usually skip. Sagittarius, resist the urge to reframe or joke it away. Sit with discomfort, notice what lets go, and let honesty guide the next step without rushing any conclusions.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Structure loosens today, even if you pretend it doesn’t. Saturn in Pisces blurs rules you rely on, asking for trust instead of control. Capricorn, you don’t need a master plan to move forward. Try responding instead of directing. One honest adjustment changes more than stubborn effort ever could. Rest is allowed. Authority can wait.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Stability feels suspicious today, like it might be a trap. Uranus retrograde in Taurus keeps poking at routines you swore you liked, daring you to question who benefits from them. Aquarius, boredom is data, not a flaw. If you feel stuck, that’s a signal to experiment. Change doesn’t need permission. It needs honesty.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Reality feels slippery today, and that’s intentional. Neptune retrograde in Pisces loosens the grip of old stories and wishful thinking. Pisces, nostalgia might try to sweet-talk you into revisionist history. Skip it. What actually happened still holds value. Sit with the uncomfortable parts long enough to catch the lesson hiding inside them.

Pisces monthly horoscope