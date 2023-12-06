Daily Horoscope: December 7, 2023

We’re motivated to collaborate and see the bright side of things as the moon in Libra links up with Mars and the sun in Sagittarius at 6:16 AM and 6:37 AM, respectively. Mercury in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus at 11:09 PM, helping us connect the dots and see the bigger picture.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You might happen upon a career opportunity that’s aligned with your beliefs and values as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Perhaps an offer that promises future financial longevity is made to you now.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your relationships, both romantic and platonic, are supporting the wholesome development of your worldviews and your becoming a world-class citizen as Mercury in Capricorn is witnessed by Jupiter in Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Substantial opportunities may seem to just fall into place as Mercury in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. You might be in the right place at the right time as financial and career opportunities arrive now. Trust that if some doors are closing now, it’s because others are about to open for you. Be sure to preserve any bridges that keep you connected with partnerships or business endeavors that are reaching an end now. You can end (and start off) on a good note by making sure people feel acknowledged and valued.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your connections near and far could help you out today as Mercury in Capricorn is witnessed by Jupiter in Taurus. Partners might have some sage advice that inspires you to have an optimistic outlook and persevere. Allies and other members of your support system could remind you to believe in yourself and make time for joy as you pursue your hopes and dreams.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re motivated to put in the work and bring good fortune to your home and family as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Your grit and perseverance is expanding your possibilities!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An interest in moving beyond the superficial can take your relationships to another level as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus. A vision of what your future could be like inspires conversations about sharing adventures together and sealing your bond in more official ways!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A weight could be lifted off your shoulders as Mercury in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Tangible support can lighten a family or financial burden, or you might catch up with some household projects you’ve been meaning to get to, freeing yourself from some of the obligations hanging over your head. Conversations about visitors or housing accommodations could come up if you’re hosting family or planning to stay with them soon.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You can feel inspired to explain fascinating yet difficult to understand topics in ways that people can actually relate to as Mercury in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a great time to connect with others through stories and creative media!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Gifts from family or the people that support you most may arrive as Mercury in Capricorn aligns with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus. Conversations about building financial longevity can also arise, encouraging you to consider how to make the most of the time and health that’s available to you.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Inspiration and an invitation to speak your mind could encourage you to share interesting news with your friends as Mercury in your sign aligns with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus. It’s a great time to bring up what’s making you feel alive and hopeful or get feedback about a passion project or a love interest.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

People might be looking to indulge in the details of your personal business, but you’re finding ways to protect your privacy and skillfully redirect attention as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Your intuition is a valuable treasure that others might seek out now.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

An invitation to roundtable discussions could arrive as Mercury in Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a great day to network, get your name out there, and expand your mind and possibilities.