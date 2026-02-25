Daily Horoscope: February 25, 2026

Confidence is easier to access today, but communication can still get scrambled. The Moon supports Mars, then clashes with Venus and Mercury, so desire, feelings, and words don’t always match up. Add Neptune and Saturn in Aries, and we get a collective “enough” mood, with Pluto and Mars in Aquarius pushing people to be blunt and a little unpredictable. Stargazer, keep it simple and keep it honest. Ask one direct question, answer one direct question, and don’t pad your boundaries with apologies. If feelings run high, let them be real without turning them into a spectacle. We can stay human without making everything a scene.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The urge to overthink finally loosens its grip, and your body remembers what “yes” feels like. A Moon–Mars trine puts wind in your sails, especially with Mars in Aquarius craving bold, slightly unhinged solutions. Aries, say the thing you’ve been dancing around. Make one decisive move, then stop narrating it. Confidence looks good on you when it’s calm.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something feels “off,” and it’s tempting to buy, text, or flirt your way back into balance. Moon square Venus can make comfort feel urgent, especially with Venus in Pisces making everything sentimental. Taurus, pause before you chase the mood. Choose one small care ritual that doesn’t cost your dignity. If someone wants access, they can show consistency, not compliments.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Words come out sideways today, and people hear what they’re afraid of, not what you meant. Moon square Mercury scrambles the signal, and Mercury in Pisces makes details melt. Gemini, slow your thumbs and read it twice before you send. Ask one simple question instead of making a speech. Misunderstandings fade faster when you don’t feed them with extra commentary.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your feelings are running the show, and your inbox wants a press release. Moon in Pisces squares Venus and Mercury, so affection and language misfire. Moon trine Mars gives you spine to speak anyway. Cancer, say what you need in one sentence, then stop explaining. Choose comfort that respects you. If someone’s confusing, ask directly and listen today.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Someone wants the polished version of you, but today prefers the honest cut. With your Sun in Pisces, sensitivity is high and your radar is strong. Leo, don’t audition for approval. Offer warmth where it’s returned, and step back where it’s taken for granted. A small act of self-respect resets the whole day. Let that be your headline, not theirs.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your brain wants precision, but the day’s giving fogged glass. Moon square Mercury can make you second-guess every word, and Mercury in Pisces blurs the edges. Virgo, don’t punish yourself for not knowing yet. Ask for one concrete detail, then pause. A delayed reply beats a messy one. You’re allowed to step back and regroup without guilt.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Moon square Venus can make affection feel like a craving, not a choice. With Venus in Pisces, you’re generous to a fault and tempted to smooth over tension. Libra, don’t play peacemaker at your own expense. Say what you actually want, even if it’s inconvenient. If someone can’t meet you halfway, stop building bridges alone. You deserve reciprocity.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Someone’s trying to read you, and you’re tempted to give them a decoy. Pluto in Aquarius prefers truth served straight: direct, unsentimental, real. Scorpio, stop hinting and say what’s true. If you need space, name it. If you want commitment, ask for it. The right people won’t flinch. The wrong ones will expose themselves quickly, and that’s useful.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re craving something familiar, then judging yourself for wanting it. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer keeps pulling you back to home base: comfort, belonging, the people who knew you before the persona. Sagittarius, drop the “I’m fine” act with someone you trust. Say what’s been weighing on you without turning it into a joke. Rest counts. So does asking for help.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re tired of carrying everyone else’s expectations like a backpack full of bricks. Saturn in Aries wants you to lead with your own priorities, even if that disappoints someone. Capricorn, stop volunteering for emotional labor you didn’t sign up for. Say no without an essay. Handle your real responsibilities, then clock out. You don’t owe anyone 24/7 access.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Stability is calling your name, which feels rude to your brand. Uranus in Taurus keeps pushing you toward real-world upkeep: money, meals, sleep, the boring stuff that keeps genius alive. Aquarius, stop pretending you don’t care. Make one small upgrade at home, then tell someone what you need without irony. Consistency can be punk when you choose it.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re getting braver about what you want, and that’s a big deal. Neptune in Aries pushes you to stop waiting for permission and start acting like your needs matter. Pisces, stop disappearing when things get real. Say yes with your full chest or say no and mean it. Your feelings are valid, but you’re the one who decides what happens next.

