Daily Horoscope: February 26, 2026

If today feels like everyone’s texting in riddles, the sky is messing with the signal. Mercury turns retrograde in Pisces, so old messages, wrong assumptions, and missing details love to reappear. The Moon moves through Cancer and squares Neptune and Saturn, which can make feelings foggy, then suddenly strict. A Sun trine to the Moon offers a rare moment where honesty lands softly. Mars in Aquarius wants bold fixes, Venus in Pisces wants sweetness, and Uranus in Taurus wants reality checks. Stargazer, verify plans, say what you mean, and don’t agree to anything you can’t repeat out loud. Let tenderness exist, and keep boundaries intact. We’ll thank ourselves by bedtime.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars in Aquarius has your engine revving for weird solutions and group scheming. If someone tries to box you in, you’ll want to rewrite the rules. Aries, aim that heat at the problem, not the person. Send the risky text after a second read. A quick win beats a speech today. Tonight, let the body decompress—music, movement, water—whatever resets you.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your taste buds and feelings are flirting with poetry today, and it’s dangerously easy to romanticize everything. Venus in Pisces makes affection feel limitless, then invoices you for the emotional labor later. Taurus, set one boundary with a smile and mean it. Say yes to softness, not to confusion. If someone’s vague, ask the plain question. You deserve straight answers.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury turns retrograde in Pisces and the inbox gets haunted. Old messages resurface, screenshots reappear, someone swears they “never said that.” Gemini, double-check dates, names, and what you actually agreed to. Keep receipts, but keep your heart open. Misunderstandings are fixable when we ask one clean question instead of writing a whole movie in our heads before we hit send.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Today has “I swear I’m fine” energy—until the smallest thing hits a nerve. That’s your Moon in Cancer getting pressed by Neptune and Saturn, making feelings feel huge and rules feel personal. Cancer, give yourself a minute before replying. The Sun trine Moon favors repair: one truthful sentence, one clear ask, no extra story attached.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

There’s a version of you that thrives on applause, and another that wants privacy and a snack. Both deserve airtime. With your ruler, the Sun in Pisces, softness feels powerful, and a Sun–Moon trine supports emotional honesty. Leo, tell someone what you actually need instead of hinting. If they care, they’ll meet you. If not, you’ll know.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Today’s got typo energy, and it’s not cute when it’s your calendar. Mercury retrograde in Pisces turns details into soap, sliding right out of your hands. Virgo, don’t trust memory—verify. Re-read the email, confirm the plan, and save the screenshot. Ask twice if someone keeps it fuzzy today. Fixing it now beats explaining it later.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your heart wants a rom-com, and it’s easy to cast someone as a lead who hasn’t learned basic respect. Venus in Pisces makes affection feel infinite, then leaves you holding the emotional tab. Libra, keep it cute and keep it real: ask the plain question. If they dodge, that’s the answer. Choose sweetness that doesn’t require guessing tonight.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You can smell the lie before it’s fully told, and today that radar feels extra sharp. Pluto in Aquarius is rewiring your social world, cutting out the fake-friendly stuff and boosting the real ones. Scorpio, don’t interrogate—observe. Notice who respects your time without needing reminders. Put your energy where it gets returned. A small boundary today saves you a whole week of resentment.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your optimism is back, but it’s wearing sweatpants and asking uncomfortable questions. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer wants growth that feels safe, not flashy. Sagittarius, check in with what you’ve been calling “fine.” Home, money, family stuff—whatever you avoid by staying busy. One honest conversation beats twelve distractions. Feed yourself something real today, then give your nervous system a break.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Today’s feelings come with a strict bouncer, and it’s not here for anyone’s excuses. The Moon squares Saturn in Aries, so small annoyances can feel like a personal failing. Capricorn, don’t turn every inconvenience into a character flaw. Handle the one concrete task in front of you, then stop. Rest counts as discipline, too. Say no without apologizing for having limits.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re allergic to being predictable, but today wants the unsexy version of change. Uranus in Taurus keeps rewriting the basics: money, comfort, habits, what actually feels worth it. Aquarius, check your spending and your standards in the same breath. Don’t shop your way out of boredom. If something in your space feels off, fix it. A small upgrade can do more than a grand reinvention.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Someone’s energy feels magnetic, then confusing, then weirdly persuasive. Moon square Neptune does that: it turns a vibe into a full myth. Pisces, don’t sign up for anything based on a feeling alone today, even if it’s romantic. Ask for the details. If the story keeps changing, step back. Your imagination is gorgeous, but it needs a fact-checker on payroll.

