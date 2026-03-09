Daily Horoscope: March 9, 2026

Monday opens with emotions acting like they run the place. Some of us wake up ready to argue with a doorframe, others get handed a sweet moment and immediately look for the catch. Stargazer, this is a day for checking the basics before the spiral starts, because schedules change, people miscommunicate, and feelings get big on principle. Expect a few honest conversations, a couple of overdue apologies, and at least one situation where a simple “what did you mean by that?” saves everyone hours of weirdness. Keep boundaries strong, keep standards high, and keep your phone out of your hand when you’re hungry or tired. We’re not doing impulsive damage today.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re ready to pop off, and for once, it’s not even dramatic. It’s Tuesday-energy trapped inside a Monday body. Aries, don’t pick a fight with the nearest available target just to feel alive. The Moon squaring your Mars in Pisces can blur anger with exhaustion. Drink water, eat something, then handle the real issue with one sentence. Save the monologue.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Someone’s actually giving you what you asked for, and the reflex is to act unimpressed. Don’t. Taurus, let it be good without picking it apart. With the Moon trine Venus in Aries, affection can look blunt, generous, and a little reckless in the best way. Say yes to the invite, buy the good thing, send the flirty text. Pleasure counts as productivity today.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

An old idea is crawling back like, “Hey stranger,” and it might actually deserve a reply. Mercury retrograde in Pisces trines Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, so the past has a point today. Gemini, reach out to the person who used to get you, or reopen the plan you abandoned. Keep it simple and sincere. Big promises aren’t needed. A real conversation matters more than a perfect one.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your mood’s doing parkour today, and the world might poke it on purpose. Cancer, don’t make permanent decisions from temporary irritation. The Moon opposing Uranus can bring a surprise text or a plan change, then it slides into Sagittarius and hands you perspective. Say what you need, then go outside, laugh, and reset. Keep sharp words in drafts for now.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re not needy, you’re underfed emotionally, and your pride keeps pretending it’s fine. Leo, ask for what you want without turning it into a joke. Sun in Pisces makes everything feel personal, so stop pretending you’re above it. If you miss them, say it. If you feel ignored, name it once. You don’t have to chase. You do have to be honest.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been replaying a conversation like you’re cross-examining yourself, and it’s exhausting. Mercury retrograde in Pisces trines Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, so context shows up if you let it. Virgo, ask the follow-up question instead of building a whole theory alone. A message from the past could explain a lot. Stay open, but keep your standards. Nostalgia shouldn’t lower them.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re getting your appetite back, and it’s not just for food. Someone’s attention feels nice, a new look feels tempting, and you’re done pretending you don’t want anything. Libra, let yourself ask for it directly. With the Moon trine Venus in Aries, affection likes confidence and clean honesty. Say yes without over-explaining. Say no without guilt. Desire doesn’t make us needy. It makes us alive.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You can smell the truth today, even when someone’s smiling too hard. Scorpio, don’t ignore that signal just to keep things polite. The Moon sextile Pluto in Aquarius favors one strategic question that changes the whole dynamic. Ask what they mean. Ask what they want. Ask why they’re here. If the answer comes back slippery, keep your distance. You don’t owe anyone access to you.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re tempted to turn the past into a motivational poster, and that’s cute, but we need facts. Mercury retrograde trine Jupiter retrograde brings an old story back with missing details. Sagittarius, reach out, ask the follow-up, and let someone explain themselves fully. This can repair something if you keep ego out of it. Don’t rush to forgive. Don’t rush to roast. Listen first.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re not behind, you’re overloaded. There’s a difference, and it matters. Capricorn, cut one obligation that exists only because you didn’t want to disappoint someone. The Moon trine Saturn in Aries supports a firm no and a simple plan. Handle the priority, send the short message, then stop “just checking” your email like it’s a slot machine. Rest is part of the work today.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Plans may change today, and it could throw off your mood. Aquarius, don’t treat surprise as an emergency unless it’s actually on fire. With the Moon opposing Uranus in Taurus, the reflex is to blow it all up and start over. Try the smarter move: pause, ask what changed, and choose one adjustment. Flexibility looks hot on you today. Control looks expensive.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re glowing today, and yes, people notice. The danger is letting that turn into free emotional labor. Pisces, enjoy the compliments, then keep your boundaries. With the Moon trine Neptune in Aries, intuition comes in hot and accurate, so trust what you pick up. Say yes to what feeds you. Say no to anyone who treats your softness like a public resource.

Pisces monthly horoscope