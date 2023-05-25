Daily Horoscope: May 26, 2023

Venus in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus at 3:37 AM, inspiring an exciting and flirtatious atmosphere! We may learn of a surprising secret admirer, or connect with a friend or romantic partner in an unexpected way. It’s a fun time to experiment with fashion and art. The moon enters Virgo at 11:05 PM, inspiring a thoughtful and helpful atmosphere.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for May!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Venus in Cancer inspires a warm, cozy atmosphere at home, and unexpected gifts or support may be shared as Venus aligns with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Virgo, which can also find you in a productive mood, taking care of chores and other responsibilities.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus is in Cancer, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and a sweet, unexpected message could be shared as Venus mingles with Uranus in your sign, Taurus! The moon enters Virgo, inspiring creativity and romance.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus in Cancer aligns with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring a surprising gift your way! A wish might manifest unexpectedly. The moon enters Virgo, too, which can find you focused on your home and family life.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Venus is in your sign, Cancer, which can find you feeling especially charming and attractive! Exciting social connections could form as Venus mingles with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Virgo, which bodes well for communication.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus in Cancer is bringing out a soft, kittenish side in you, Leo, but your star power can really shine as Venus mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. You mihht surprise everyone with what you have to share today! The moon also enters Virgo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules money and security.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Venus in Cancer inspires a fun atmosphere in your social life, and you could connect with some very exciting and unexpected people today as Venus connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon also enters your sign, encouraging you to focus on self care!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus is in Cancer, which could bring you lots of attention in your career! An exciting and unexpected investment in you or your work might be made as Venus aligns with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Virgo, too, encouraging you to slow down and rest after such a busy and exciting day!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Venus is in fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring a fun, adventurous atmosphere in your love life and your creative endeavors. Venus mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with someone unexpected, or learning something new about a person in your life. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging camaraderie and intellectual exchange.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus in Cancer aligns with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which could bring unexpected surprises as you go about your daily routine. Unexpected gifts may be exchanged. The moon also enters Virgo, bringing your focus to your career and life in the public eye.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus is in your opposite sign Cancer, inspiring romance and perhaps connecting you with kind, creative people. Unexpected flirtation, fun, and celebration could take place as Venus aligns with Uranus in Taurus! The moon also enters fellow earth sign Virgo, and you may be planning a trip or focusing on school.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus today, which can inspire big changes in your personal life and daily routines. The moon also enters Virgo, which could find you releasing the past in some significant way!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Venus in fellow water sign Cancer inspires romance and creativity, and unexpected fun, invitations, news, or celebrations could arise as Venus mingles with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging communication and connection.