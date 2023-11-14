Daily Horoscope: November 15, 2023

Mercury in Sagittarius links up with Venus in Libra at 7:48 AM, inspiring us to connect with new people, visit different scenes, and share news with our social circles. Our minds and emotions may be a bit scattered as the moon in Sagittarius collides with Neptune in Pisces at 5:57 PM, encouraging us to keep things simple and narrow focus to one thing at a time.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re feeling spontaneous and open to adventure as Mercury in Sagittarius links up with Venus in Libra! It’s a lovely day to do something out of the ordinary with a partner or close companion.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Shared optimism can help you let go of unwanted habits and take preventative steps in your wellbeing as Mercury in Sagittarius connects with Venus in Libra. You might also feel more supported by coworkers during this time.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Whether it clicks right away or you need time to process and realize, you’re learning about yourself through play and pleasure as Mercury in Sagittarius connects with Venus in Libra. Partners, lovers, or close companions may be revealing something to you (perhaps even unknowingly) that’s obscured by linear thinking, but revealed by sensing into the body-mind connection. The moon in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to tune into your inner voice and hold back on joining budding power struggles.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury in Sagittarius links up with Venus in Libra, inspiring harmony and connection in your daily routines and rituals. You might feel a mental boost by rearranging your living space or adding a seasonal touch to feel aligned with the charm and the rhythm of time. It’s a wonderful day to stay in touch with friends and family, perhaps even asking for support if you need it.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re creatively and intellectually stimulated as Mercury in Sagittarius harmonizes with Venus in Libra, encouraging you to express your excitement from the rooftops! It’s a gorgeous day to celebrate life and your love for it! Music and art can feel exceptionally moving and uplifting now, so turn up the volume and feast your soul on something beautiful.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mercury in Sagittarius connects with Libra in Venus, inspiring a beautiful change in your home. You might feel allured to bring something exotic or uncanny into your living space as a statement piece, or maybe you’ll just want to organize and dress it up to align with a different aesthetic. The mood is dreamy and romantic when the moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, though you’re encouraged to exercise mindfulness about romanticizing something (or someone) that can’t offer you what you really need.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A warm and uplifting message or conversation can do wonders for your self-esteem as Mercury in Sagittarius harmonizes with Venus in your sign, Libra. Communication is boosted by your intuitive senses, making it a supportive time to initiate conversations that entail negotiation.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Partners and close companions boost your confidence by demonstrating support through generosity and encouragement as Mercury in Sagittarius connects with Venus in Libra. Maybe they’re telling you what you want to hear or maybe they just believe in you (perhaps it’s both!)—nonetheless, your values and material interests are matched with enthusiasm and care today.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re glowing with charisma today and people are receiving you with open arms as Mercury in Sagittarius mingles with Venus in Libra. It’s a wonderful time to connect with your social circle, sharing bits of what’s keeping you going these days. You might also find it worth your while to reorganize and tidy up around your living space as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. As they say, “Clear space, clear mind!”

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your dreams might be manifesting before your eyes today as Mercury in Sagittarius connects with Venus in Libra. Whether you experience a small synchronous event that you portended in your sleep or optimistic news about a passion project, it’s a lovely moment to be in awe of your connection with the spiritual side of nature. Make time for quietude to let the intangible flow through you via art, music, or other creative endeavors.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

There’s a special chemistry between you and those in your social circle as Mercury in Sagittarius mingles with Venus in Libra. People are drawn to your spirited perspectives and sense of justice and some might embrace you as if you were family. It might also feel like the distance between you and certain relatives gets smaller as optimism and benevolent perspectives encourage acknowledged kinship. Embrace this moment of realized belonging!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Whether you mean to or not, you’ve got people’s attention as Mercury in Sagittarius links up with Venus in Libra. It’s a favorable time to share your greatest piece of advice or negotiate a joint collaboration on something that will further you in your career or calling. Watch out for exaggerations as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. Everyone gets carried away sometimes; just be swift about clearing up misunderstandings or anything that might be overstated before it escalates into an awkward discussion and explanation.