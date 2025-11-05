Daily Horoscope: November 5, 2025

The Full Beaver Moon in Taurus casts a soft but undeniable glow across the zodiac, magnifying what’s real and exposing what’s been running on autopilot. This lunation grounds our emotions while daring us to confront what we’ve outgrown. The vibe isn’t about drama—it’s about reckoning with comfort, stability, and desire. As the light swells, even the most stubborn signs might feel something cracking open in the best possible way. Growth under a Taurus Moon means doing what actually sustains us instead of chasing what only looks good. Stay present, stargazer, because this Full Moon wants you to feel your progress, not perform it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Energy returns in waves today, Aries—you’ll feel bursts of inspiration followed by the urge to pivot completely. Mars sitting in Sagittarius keeps your confidence high, but pacing yourself is key. Not every impulse needs immediate action; some just need acknowledgment. Let curiosity guide you toward something fresh without burning through every ounce of fuel before noon

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’re craving balance, Taurus, but balance doesn’t always mean stillness. With Venus steady in Libra, the day invites small acts of refinement—reorganizing, rethinking, or reconnecting with what actually feels like peace. There’s quiet confidence in tending to the details no one else notices. Beauty shows up when you give your full attention to something ordinary.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your mind’s moving faster than your schedule can keep up, Gemini, and that’s saying something. Mercury in Sagittarius pushes your curiosity into overdrive—you’re piecing together patterns before anyone else spots them. Just remember: not every thought needs airtime. Save the best ones for someone who actually listens. A clever secret has its own kind of power.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Full Beaver Moon in Taurus shines right through your comfort zone, Cancer, calling out everything that feels forced or unsteady. You don’t need to fix what’s cracking—just admit it’s shifting. Emotional honesty hits harder under this light, but it also heals faster. Let your truth breathe without editing it. Peace returns when you stop pretending it was ever missing.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Full Moon in Taurus highlights your ambitions, Leo, and how much energy you’ve poured into proving yourself. Recognition feels close, but the real win is realizing you no longer need it to feel secure. Let success meet you where you already are instead of chasing it down. You’re the source, not the spotlight—everything else just reflects it back.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your thoughts feel louder today, Virgo, but that’s not a bad thing—it’s your mind organizing what your heart already knows. With Mercury in Sagittarius, perspective expands beyond checklists and timelines. You’re ready to trust instincts over evidence for once. Let curiosity lead the way. Sometimes logic just needs to take the passenger seat while you drive toward discovery.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re noticing every imbalance today, Libra—the tone of a text, the pause in a conversation, the small things others miss. Venus in your sign sharpens your awareness of beauty and tension alike. Don’t rush to smooth things over. Let people show you who they are when you stop adjusting the picture. Harmony means nothing if it’s one-sided.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re seeing things with X-ray vision again, Scorpio, catching details others would rather keep hidden. Pluto’s placement in Aquarius turns that insight outward—into how power moves through groups, systems, and friendships. Don’t get lost trying to decode everyone’s motives. Just notice who feels authentic in your orbit. Alignment matters more than approval, and you can sense the difference instantly.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re bumping into old frustrations, Sagittarius, the kind that test your patience with people who don’t evolve as fast as you do. Jupiter’s square with Chiron and Eris presses on those sore spots—but it’s not punishment, it’s pattern recognition. You’re learning where your optimism meets reality. Growth stings sometimes, but it’s still progress when it wakes you up.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Something’s asking for patience today, Capricorn, but patience isn’t the same as waiting. Saturn retrograde in Pisces slows things just enough for you to see what’s actually forming beneath the surface. You don’t need to force progress—it’s already happening. Let consistency do the heavy lifting. Discipline feels lighter when it’s tied to something you truly care about.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The world feels like a brainstorm today, Aquarius—every idea colliding with another before you’ve had time to sort them. With Uranus retrograde, inspiration hits sideways, but that’s your sweet spot. Write down the wild thoughts before they fade; one of them holds real potential. Innovation doesn’t need order first—it just needs you to believe it’s possible.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re swimming between intuition and illusion again, Pisces, but Neptune retrograde keeps you anchored in truth—no matter how foggy things look. A small realization today could shift how you see someone or something important. Don’t rush to label it. Let it unfold. The insight you gain when you stop chasing answers tends to be the one that lasts.

Pisces monthly horoscope