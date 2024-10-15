Daily Horoscope: October 15, 2024

When we’re forced to confront new ideas during celestial periods like this month’s Jupiter retrograde, this naturally tends to usher in feelings of self-doubt and worry. After all, if we’re wrong about one thing, who’s to say we aren’t wrong about much more? A square between Jupiter and Mars exacerbates these concerns. Luckily, they’re also directly challenged by Jupiter’s trine with the Sun. Entering into uncharted territory can be frightening. It can also be incredibly exciting. Given the Sun’s influence over our life paths, the stars suggest we should focus on the latter quality of this transformative time.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Corresponding squares with your ruling planet, Mars, and the Sun and Chiron retrograde conjure feelings of self-doubt and fear. Navigating unfamiliar paths when you’ve been burned in similar situations before will be a little nerve-wracking, Aries. Give yourself the grace to feel these emotions, but don’t let them stifle your progress completely. Just like last time, you made it through.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ direct opposition with Uranus retrograde challenges previously held ideas about what it means to be financially or romantically stable. Perhaps these revelations are pushing you toward a new stage of evolution. Or, these insights might be signaling that your current situation is starting to regress. Whatever the case may be, this opposition’s clues deserve your undivided attention, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Haumea’s conjunction on the cusp of Libra and Scorpio begins to wane today, but its residual effects will likely linger for a while longer. Meanwhile, Jupiter retrograde continues to strengthen under your sign, forcing you to rethink your values and beliefs. People are fickle, Gemini. Because of this, you mustn’t build your entire moral foundation around someone else.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Emotions might feel extra tender today as the nearly full Moon flies through Pisces, a sentimental water sign. The Moon’s recent conjunction with Saturn retrograde certainly doesn’t help, increasing feelings of hardship and challenge. Allow these feelings to ebb and flow without making an effort to catalyze or stifle either motion. This is a learning opportunity in motion, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun and Mars’ challenging square under Libra and Cancer are dredging up feelings of low self-esteem and self-doubt, two mental states that are particularly hard for someone like you to handle. Take solace in the Sun’s harmonious trine with Jupiter retrograde. Perhaps the problem isn’t that you’re not good enough but that you’ve set unrealistic standards for yourself, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Haumea’s influence over your ruling planet, Mercury, begins to wane as the two celestial bodies drift apart. However, intuition still remains sharp as Mercury flies through Scorpio, the Zodiac sign most attuned to power flow and interpersonal dynamics. Use these insights to your advantage, but be wary of Scorpio’s tendency to judge and close itself off to others.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ direct opposition to Uranus retrograde under Scorpio and Taurus is shaking up some long-held beliefs about romantic and financial well-being. Meanwhile, your ruling planet’s trine with Neptune retrograde is expanding the imagination and the mind. Keep your eyes and heart open to the possibility of learning something new today, Libra. It’s never too late to rethink even your firmest beliefs.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As Mercury continues its trek through your sign, feelings of expansion, curiosity, and the need to communicate begin to arise. You are naturally aware of how power flows from one person to the next in any kind of relationship, personal or otherwise. Now, Mercury offers a celestial social boost, opening pathways to speak your mind and receive what others say.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a challenging square with Neptune under Gemini and Pisces, respectively. With both plants in retrograde, this alignment suggests recent revelations that show you haven’t been living your truth as authentically as you could be. While this can be difficult to confront, it’s better to know sooner than later. Now, you can work on fixing it.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A nearly full Moon briefly passes through a conjunction with your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, heightening the urgency of emotional issues and conflict. Considering Saturn’s flight through Pisces, a naturally sensitive sign, you might feel a bit more raw than usual today. Although it’s counterintuitive to lean into the pain, it can guide you in the right direction.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, directly opposes Venus today, signaling a conflict in matters of the heart or wallet. Prepare for preconceived beliefs to be challenged. What worked for you in the past might not be sustainable in the present day, and that’s okay, Aquarius. Having to transform and adapt is a natural part of life. Don’t run from it.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde’s challenging square with Jupiter retrograde under your sign and Gemini indicate a refusal to acknowledge or believe new realities that the cosmos have presented you. Rest assured, Pisces. The universe will keep on rolling regardless of whether you follow along. All you’re doing by dragging your heels is making your future self fall further behind.

