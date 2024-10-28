Daily Horoscope: October 28, 2024

The waning crescent Moon passes through a fleeting opposition with Saturn retrograde under Virgo and Pisces, respectively. This tense alignment highlights how we often let our emotions overrule logic, leading us into cyclical patterns and unhealthy behavior that doesn’t benefit us but feels comfortingly familiar just the same. As the Moon nears the end of its lunar cycle, the cosmos calls us to relinquish our ego-driven desire for control and let the universe work its magic. Just because we don’t see the bigger picture doesn’t mean it isn’t there.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars’ direct opposition to Pluto under Cancer and Capricorn signals great transformation ahead. In addition to a healthy dose of elbow grease, this shift will require you to be uncomfortable for a while. This isn’t a situation you can micromanage, Aries. You might think your need for control is maintaining stability, but you’re rocking the boat more than you think.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ square with Saturn retrograde in Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively, is exacerbating your stubborn streak, Taurus. As much as you might like to stick to your guns, this isn’t always possible in matters of the heart or wallet. A little bit of “give” in this “give and take” process goes a long way. Don’t waste time conjuring unnecessary stalemates.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As the waning crescent Moon in Virgo calls us to relinquish control for the greater good, your ruling planet, Mercury, offers cosmic clarity nearby in Scorpio. A favorable sextile between Mercury and the Moon indicates that you already know where you need to loosen your grip. Try not to overthink this too much, Gemini. Sometimes, the first answer is correct.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon’s direct opposition to Saturn retrograde conjures greater conflict and challenge today, but it’s nothing you can’t handle, Cancer. Saturn highlights unsavory but necessary obligations, while this dwindling lunar phase calls for release and rest. You’ve been holding onto something that just isn’t working for you anymore. Now, the stars are calling for you to let it go.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun continues its conjunction with intuitive Haumea in Scorpio. Remember that not every move you make has to be public, Leo. Sometimes, we make the most progress outside the realm of our external world. Sure, it might come with less praise and admiration. But if you end up in the same place, what’s the harm in keeping it low-key?

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A direct opposition between the waning crescent Moon and Saturn retrograde occurs under your sign and Pisces today. This tense alignment puts your logical and emotional sides at odds. There is a fine line between too much and too little pragmatism. This celestial standoff suggests you’re leaning too much in one direction. Use this time to recalibrate.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

YVenus’ dissonant square with Saturn retrograde under Sagittarius and Pisces is challenging your people-pleasing tendencies. While your devotion to others is admirable, this alignment suggests a need for refocusing these efforts. Helping someone out is one thing. Becoming a martyr on their behalf before they even ask is another, Libra. There is a way to honor others without dishonoring yourself.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With the Sun and Haumea in conjunction and Mercury in transit through your sign, the path forward is looking clearer than ever. Of course, progress requires more than acknowledging what needs to be done. Now that you know which direction to go, you have to take up the mantle of actually getting there. Don’t waste this clarity on inaction, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde’s presence in Gemini is a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, Jupiter’s natural tendency to shake up ideas and principles becomes less alarming under Gemini’s flexible influence. But on the other hand, you still have to stand for something. You mustn’t let one change of heart disrupt your entire worldview if it doesn’t have to, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrograde’s challenging square with Venus under Pisces and Sagittarius makes for an interesting clash between your desire to care for others and your desire to be right. What’s motivating your emotional and financial investments, Capricorn? If it’s love, then you’re on the right path. But this alignment suggests pride might be a bigger player than you’re willing to admit.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde continues its corresponding sextiles with Mars and Neptune retrograde today, maintaining a steady stream of creative and assertive energy as you navigate Uranus’ change-ups and positive rebellion. These alignments are generally positive. So, all you have to do in the meantime is go with the flow and try not to get attached to any one idea too quickly.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde’s trine with Mars helps light a fire under you, providing much-needed celestial energy to act on the revelations presented by your retrograde ruling planet. Indeed, you can no longer use “ignorance is bliss” as your excuse, Pisces. You have an obligation to yourself to live out your truth in the most authentic way possible, including now.

