Daily Horoscopes: August 11, 2019

Them moon enters Capricorn at 12:50 AM, finding us in a practical mood as Jupiter, the planet of growth, ends its retrograde at 9:38 AM, bringing new opportunities our way! The moon connects with the planet or surprise, Uranus, at 1:37 PM, and communication planet Mercury enters Leo at 3:45 PM. We’re ready to move forward in conversations that had been stalled. Uranus begins its retrograde at 10:26 PM, so expect plenty of unexpected events and eureka moments!

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re all business as the moon enters Capricorn, but you’re also already doing some party planning as Jupiter ends its retrograde. Exciting surprises and bright ideas pop up at work as the moon connects with Uranus (which also begins its retrograde today), and Mercury enters Leo for the first time since last month’s retrograde—you finally have the words to say what’s on your mind.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re feeling flirtatious as the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, but your focus is also on your home life as Jupiter ends its retrograde. The moon connects with wildcard Uranus, which begins its retrograde today, bringing you brilliant creative insights and romantic sparks, and your ruling planet Mercury enters Leo, kicking up your intuitive abilities.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Capricorn, shifting your focus to your home and family, and Jupiter ends its retrograde, bringing more information your way. The moon connects with wildcard Uranus, which begins its retrograde today, asking you to open up to impossible-seeming ideas, and Mercury enters Leo, finding you in a social mood and meeting up with people you couldn’t connect with during last month’s retrograde.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters grounded Capricorn, bringing communication your way, and Jupiter ends its retrograde, finding you reconsidering your finances. The moon connects with unruly Uranus, which begins its retrograde today, bringing big surprises to your relationships, and Mercury enters Leo, helping you move forward with conversations concerning your career.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Capricorn, finding you focused on cash, and your ruling planet Jupiter ends its retrograde, asking you to reflect on the ways you want to expand over the next few months. The moon connects with electric Uranus, which begins its retrograde today, bringing changes to your schedule, and Mercury enters fellow fire sign Leo, bringing travel and learning opportunities your way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn! Focus on self care and get some rest as Jupiter ends its retrograde. The moon connects with wildcard Uranus, which begins its retrograde today, bringing surprises to your love life and your creative endeavors. Mercury enters Leo again after last month’s retrograde, helping you discuss tricky topics.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Capricorn, finding you eager to catch up on time alone, even though so much growth is taking place in your social life as Jupiter ends its retrograde. The moon connects with unruly Uranus, which begins its retrograde today, bringing changes at home, and Mercury enters your opposite sign Leo, pushing conversations forward in your relationships.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Capricorn and Jupiter ends its retrograde, inspiring you to network—not just for your social life but for your career, too! The moon connects with wildcard Uranus, which begins its retrograde today, finding you meeting inspiring people and sharing surprising ideas. Mercury enters Leo again after last month’s retrograde, helping you finally push plans forward.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re expanding in all sorts of wonderful ways as the moon enters Capricorn and Jupiter ends its retrograde! The moon connects with wildcard Uranus, which begins its retrograde today, bringing a eureka moment concerning money, and Mercury enters fellow fire sign Leo picking up a conversation about love or a creative project.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn and Jupiter ends its retrograde, finding you ready to take a leap. An a-ha moment arrives as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus, which begins its retrograde today. A new perspective is here, and Mercury enters Leo again after last month’s retrograde, kicking up communication around home and family.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re in a serious mood as the moon enters Capricorn, and an emotional breakthrough takes place as the moon connects with electric Uranus. Your relationships are growing and your brilliant inner voice is calling for attention as Jupiter ends and Uranus begins their retrogrades. News and conversations frustrated by last month’s retrograde pick back up as your ruling planet Mercury enters Leo.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your focus turns to relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn, and exciting meetings take place as the moon connects with electric Uranus! Jupiter ends and Uranus begins their retrogrades, and you’re ready to take on new adventures. You’re adding more to your to-do list after cutting back for a while. Conversations concerning money finally start moving forward as Mercury enters Leo again after last month’s retrograde.

