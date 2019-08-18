Daily Horoscopes: August 19, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in fire sign Aries connects with communication planet Mercury at 11:41 AM, creating an easy flow for commuting and connecting—but watch out for obstacles as it squares off with Saturn at 5:56 PM. The moon connects with Jupiter at 5:58 PM—don’t over-do things or plan too much; let the energy flow as it may.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, and it’s a wonderful time to study, travel, and expand your mind—especially as the moon connects with messenger Mercury, helping you express yourself, and lucky Jupiter, bringing romance your way. Just don’t flake on your duties as the moon connects with Saturn!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in a deeply reflective mood today as the moon in Aries connects with your ruling planet Mercury. Intense emotions are examined and standards are set as the moon clashes with Saturn. The moon connects with lucky planet Jupiter, bringing growth to your home and family life.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Aries illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, Libra, and easy energy for communication and connection flows as the moon links with Mercury and Jupiter. However, the moon clashes with Saturn, finding you setting some boundaries in your private life.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re in a productive mood today and things are moving along easily at work and in your finances as the moon in Aries connects with Mercury and Jupiter—just watch out for blocks in communication as the moon clashes with taskmaster Saturn.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in a flirtatious and creatively inspired mood! Sweet messages are exchanged as the moon connects with Mercury, but be smart about your budget as the moon squares off with Saturn. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, inspiring an abundant, lucky energy!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a powerful day to sit with your emotions and set boundaries as the moon in fire sign Aries connects with communication planet Mercury and clashes with your ruling planet Saturn. The moon also connects with Jupiter, boosting your intuition!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

A busy, chatty energy flows as the moon in fire sign Aries connects with Mercury. It’s a great time to connect with your partners, but watch out for blocks in communication or understanding as the moon clashes with Saturn. Some rest would do you good today, even though the moon’s connection with Jupiter finds you especially social!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aries is helping you be your most confident self today! Exciting plans are made as the moon connects with Mercury, but you will be challenged to get real about your goals as the moon clashes with Saturn. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing blessings to your career.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, so make time for self care—have some fun! You’re in the mood to socialize as the moon connects with chatty Mercury. Just don’t flake on your responsibilities or else you’ll deal with stress as the moon clashes with Saturn. The moon also connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing exciting adventures your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

It’s not an easy day to make plans as the moon in Aries clashes with Saturn, but it is a wonderful time to daydream and tap into your intuition as the moon connects with communication planet Mercury and inspirational Jupiter. Make extra time to rest.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re in the mood to socialize today as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury and lucky Jupiter. Though you’re usually fine with small talk and mingling with a crowd, you’re also feeling a heaviness today as the moon in bright Aries clashes with somber Saturn—you have real things to discuss, and you need some real friends.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

How do you want to be remembered, Cancer? Do you feel like your partners in life keep you grounded—or hold you back? A change in how you set boundaries takes place as the moon in Aries clashes with Saturn, but the moon’s connections with Mercury and Jupiter help keep the energy productive at work today.

