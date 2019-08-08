Daily Horoscopes: August 9, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon is in fiery Sagittarius today and it meets with lucky Jupiter at 7:25 PM and connects with sweet Venus at 10:19 PM, creating a wonderful atmosphere for having fun! Sagittarius is all about new experiences and Jupiter opens exciting doors. The universe is giving us an amazing chance to feel our feelings on a deep level—however, if you try to avoid your emotions, you may find that repressing them will overwhelm you. Do your best to stay present! Venus’s influence adds an easygoing, open-minded, and loving energy. Enjoy!

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s an exciting day for romance as the moon in Sagittarius lights up the sector of your chart that rules your love life! The moon also meets lucky planet Jupiter and connects with sexy Venus, which is currently in your sign, making you feel especially cute. It’s a wonderful day for creativity!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in a cozy mood thanks to the moon in Sagittarius—an energy of abundance and generosity flows at home as the moon meets Jupiter, and an easygoing, emotionally healing vibe is in the air thanks to the moon’s connection with Venus.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The energy is busy and bright as the moon in fire sign Sagittarius meets with jovial Jupiter and connects with your ruling planet Venus, bringing great vibes to your social life and your communications.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s an exciting day for your career and finances as the moon in fiery Sagittarius meets the planet of abundance, Jupiter, and makes a harmonious connection with charming Venus, finding you happily standing in the spotlight!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius! It’s a wonderful day to dive deep into emotional work. You’re in a philosophical mood as the moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter, and you’re ready to expand in all areas of life! The moon connects with sweet Venus, bringing blessings your way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Take it slow today, Capricorn—you need plenty of rest, and your subconscious mind has much to process. The moon in Sagittarius meets lucky Jupiter and sweet Venus, encouraging you to do deep emotional work. A healing energy flows.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in gregarious Sagittarius meets Jupiter, bringing you chance meetings, and connects with charming Venus, creating a lovely energy in your relationships! It’s a fantastic time to network and connect on an intellectual level with your partners. Easy energy flows.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s an exciting day for your career as the moon in Sagittarius meets your ruling planet Jupiter! Luck is in the air, and amazing opportunities are coming your way, dear Pisces. The moon also connects with sweet Venus, creating a harmonious energy at work and as you run your errands.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today and it meets with lucky Jupiter, bringing fantastic opportunities your way! The moon also connects with lovely Venus, creating a fantastic, flirtatious energy. It’s a great day for adventure and romance!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Sagittarius asks you to be brave as you face new changes. There’s a lot opening up for you as the moon meets Jupiter, and it can be overwhelming! The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, bringing lovely vibes to your home and family life, and helping you get grounded.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your opposite sign Sagittarius today and it meets with lucky Jupiter, bringing you exciting meetings and inspiring connections. It’s a lovely day for communication as the moon mingles with charming Venus.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re in a busy mood today as the moon in Sagittarius meets Jupiter, the planet of abundance—there’s so much piling up on your plate! It’s time to get organized, dear Cancer. Fortunately, it’s all paying off as the moon connects with sweet Venus.

