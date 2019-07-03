Daily Horoscopes: July 4, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in fire sign Leo meets Mars at 1:41 AM to boost our energy, and the mood is talkative as the moon meets Mercury at 5:40 AM. Expect surprises as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus at 9:11 AM—take a different route as you run your errands, find pleasure in something small and unusual. An unexpected corner is turned in your heart.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Leo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules wealth, and you’re feeling energized to handle issues concerning your budget as the moon meets action planet Mars and detail-oriented Mercury.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Leo! Make time to love and nourish yourself. You’re eager to get something off your chest as the moon meets warrior planet Mars and communication planet Mercury. Boldly speak your truth!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Leo boosts your intuitive abilities today—make time for quiet meditation so you can connect with your inner voice. The moon meets Mars and your ruling planet Mercury, bringing plenty of things you tried to bury up to the surface.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Leo inspires you to connect with friends! It’s a fantastic day for networking as the moon gets an energetic boost from meeting Mars, and a talkative mood flows as the moon connects with Mercury.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules success and your reputation, and as it meets Mars and Mercury, you’re feeling inspired to shoot your shot and connect with people about your future plans! You’re going to learn a lot about your public persona over the next few weeks.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo inspires you to embark on a new journey! Exciting opportunities arrives as the moon meets Mars and Mercury—but keep your plans flexible as Mercury retrograde arrives on July 7.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Leo finds you sitting with powerful emotions today, and you’re ready to make some important transformations as the moon meets fearless Mars and the planet of the mind, Mercury.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Leo illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, and a boost in energy and communication arrives as it meets action planet Mars and messenger planet Mercury.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Leo inspires you to get organized today, especially as it meets with energetic Mars and detail-oriented Mercury. Don’t stress the details—they will be reworked soon as Mercury retrograde arrives on July 7.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a flirtatious mood today thanks to the moon in Leo! Creative energy is flowing. It’s a fantastic time to party, and you’re feeling rejuvenated as the Leo moon meets your ruling planet Mars. The moon also meets Mercury, creating a chatty energy.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re in a private mood today thanks to the moon in Leo lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. You’re feeling inspired to express your emotions and make changes in your personal life as the moon meets Mars and Mercury.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s a busy day for communication as the moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your mind and meets with Mars and Mercury. You’re feeling passionate about sharing your ideas—just know that your ruling planet Mercury will begin its retrograde on July 7 and things will be up for reconsideration.

