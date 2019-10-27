Daily Horoscopes: October 28, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Surprising shifts take place as the sun opposes wildcard Uranus at 4:14 AM—it’s time to move toward a more creative and free way of living. This could mean that a break-up takes place if the structure of the relationship doesn’t allow for flexibility and experimentation. The moon in Scorpio connects with Saturn at 5:19 PM, encouraging us to reflect on the structures in our lives. We’re in an imaginative mood as the moon connects with dreamy, intuitive Neptune at 6:52 PM.

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Things are evolving in your relationships as the sun opposes electric Uranus—you and your partners may have outgrown each other, or perhaps a new adventure or exciting experiment will bring you closer together. The key is to embrace freedom. The moon is in your sign, asking you to nurture yourself with good food and plenty of hugs.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your schedule is all over the place as the sun opposes unruly Uranus. Keep your plans flexible and do your best to catch up on rest, Sagittarius. You love a thrill, but the moon in sensitive Scorpio asks you not to overstimulate yourself today.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Drama pops up in your social life thanks to the sun opposing Uranus. You might be shocked by what you learn today, and you’re itching for freedom and flexibility. The moon in Scorpio asks you to take time to reflect on the future.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The sun opposes your ruling planet Uranus today, bringing big shake-ups to your personal and public lives. You’re craving freedom and can’t be held down any longer. The moon in Scorpio asks you to think about your career and life in public.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Surprising news arrives as the sun opposes rebellious Uranus. Keep an open mind. The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, encouraging you to travel and get a fresh perspective.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s a tricky time for finances—watch out for the unexpected as the sun opposes wildcard Uranus. You love to take risks, but this isn’t the time to place a bet. The moon in Scorpio finds you in an intense mood today, so make time to sit with your feelings.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Shake-ups in your relationships arrive as the sun opposes unruly Taurus. You may have grown out of a dynamic, or maybe you just feel a lack of freedom. The moon in Scorpio encourages you to reflect on your partnerships today.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your schedule is hectic today as the sun opposes unruly Uranus. You’re ready to break free from a routine that no longer serves you and kick a bad habit with the moon in transformative Scorpio.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Drama kicks up in your social life as the sun opposes rebellious Uranus. It’s frustrating when you can’t count on people, and it’s especially frustrating when you’re feeling held back by your friends, lovers, and creative collaborators! Something’s got to change. Fortunately, the moon in Scorpio brings a dash of romance and creativity your way.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Shake-ups take place at work and in your personal life as the sun opposes Uranus today. You’re ready to break free from a role that no longer fits you. The moon is in private water sign Scorpio, encouraging you to get cozy at home.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Unexpected news arrives as the run opposes wildcard Uranus. The moon in intuitive water sign Scorpio asks that you give your busy mind a break: engage in meditation, or just cut down on screen time.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Unexpected shifts concerning money take place as the sun opposes wildcard Uranus. It’s time to let go of something you no longer identify with. The moon in Scorpio asks you to reflect on your emotions concerning security.

