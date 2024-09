Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

2 parts Bacardi Carta Blanca

1 part freshly squeezed lime juice

2 bar spoons caster sugar

Videos by VICE

Directions

1. Place sugar and lime juice into a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved.

2. Pour in the rum and fill the shaker with ice. Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled.

3. Finally, strain through a fine tea strainer into a chilled cocktail glass and serve.

From How-To: Make a Daiquiri with Steve Schneider