Dame Dash Threatens To Fight Charlamagne tha God During Heated Interview on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Charlamagne Tha God is no stranger to tense moments and squabbles in his interviews. He nearly got jumped on his way to work one time. Fredro Starr and Birdman nearly came out of their seats to confront him over perceived disrespect. He’s already incited the wrath of Dame Dash before. Now, it seems like Charlamagne has done it again, but this time, the shoe was on the other foot. Dame tried to check the Breakfast Club interviewer, nearly escalating matters to a fight.

Recently, the former Roc-a-Fella mogul got into a heated exchange with Charlamagne in his explosive return to Power 105.1. There, Dame Dash throws a litany of insults towards him, calling his masculinity into question. He suggests that he’s gay and pretends that he’s not (Charlamagne has a wife and 4 kids).

“I don’t think you’re a proper representation of the masculine Black man,” Dame says. “Your OG is Wendy Williams; my OG is sitting right here… I’d rather get my ass-whipped than run. You’re proud that you ran.”

Dame Dash Nearly Fights Charlamagne Tha God After Heated Argument on Air

“It ain’t no disrespect, but I kinda think you’re gay,” he adds. “You just act a little gay. I got a problem with people that pretend they’re not gay.”

Charlamagne laughs at practically everything Dame says. Moreover, he’s not one to back down from insults, typically chucking them out there himself first. He notes that Dame is acting like a “Harlem auntie” and calls him every version of broke you could imagine. This clearly bothers Dame Dash, who clearly doesn’t respect Charlamagne for a variety of reasons. Eventually, he nearly comes to blows about it.

“I can punch you right in your face like a grown man and you won’t do s—t,” Dame Dash claims. “If we was on the street right now and you were talking like that, I would have f—ed you up… What I’m saying is when you interrupt me and you say certain things, where I’m from, the masculine man will f—k you up.”

In the end, cooler heads prevailed and the interview finished. But the tension was certainly thick in the room.