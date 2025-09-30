Dame Dash Threatens to Sue The Breakfast Club for Defamation Over Ugly Interview

Dame Dash has a new strategy in competing with his enemies nowadays: trying to take them to court. Cam’ron has felt the force of Dame’s legal boasting personally. He sent a letter, essentially threatening to drop a hefty $300 million in the name of defamation, among other things. So far, that’s led practically nowhere. However, now, he appears to be taking this strategy to The Breakfast Club.

Recently, Dame Dash spoke on Cam Capone News, where he opened up about his recent spat with Charlamagne tha God. Ultimately, he believes that The Breakfast Club as a whole is leading an intentional smear campaign on him. The way he sees it, they’re egging on these false perceptions of himself in the media. “I’m suing The Breakfast Club, but I also sent a demand letter to [pause] the Chris Brown lawyer and everyone that was in that whole circle and scene,” Dame says.

Dame Dash Threatens to Take The Breakfast Club to Court

“The thing is, we on the radio. So if you say I got dirty sneakers, playing or not, they can’t see it,” he added. “Then they’re going to think I got on dirty sneakers. It’s going to get into the algorithm. ‘Dame has on dirty sneakers.’ I don’t want to hear that when I got on new sneakers,” Dame Dash tells Cam Capone News.

One could argue that the video evidence doesn’t hold this claim up. Instead, in the interview, you see Dame heckling Charlamagne and vice versa. However, he does note that the dialogue with conservative pundits tends to play out more respectfully. Consequently, Dame Dash curbs from the current president in terms of his attitude towards opposition.

“Someone that triggers our culture constantly. They gave him the utmost respect. They let him talk. “The people that have been f**king with me, and I think it’s been illegal the way they’ve been f**king with me, I’m not going to take it to the street. “I’m not in the street. I look at what President Donald Trump does. He sues people,” Dame Dash says.