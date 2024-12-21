Danhausen Returns at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle

Danhausen is back in AEW… well, Ring of Honor anyway.

The very nice, very evil wrestler hasn’t been seen officially since last December. In the time since, rumors have run rampant about his absence. He initially took time off to get surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He returned last November and was quickly pulled from television again. While he confirmed he’d taken time off to be with his wife who had unfortunately suffered a miscarriage, others claimed there was a rift between him and Tony Khan.

Videos by VICE

Danhausen Returns to Ring of Honor

Recent reports from Fightful Select indicate while creative ideas were pitched for his return, nothing was set in stone. Therefore his appearance at ROH Final Battle was pretty surprising. He seemed to be coming to the aid of Atlantis Jr. against MxM, but Danhausen’s motives are always unclear. He crawled out from under the ring in a mask, revealing himself and kicking Mason Madden in the groin. Then, after Atlantis Jr. secured the victory, Danhausen brought out the infamous teeth.

Long before he signed with AEW in 2022, Danhausen was a rising star on the independent scene. He eventually signed with Ring of Honor prior to Tony Khan purchasing it and rebranding it.

“I showed up to say hello to people. to their credit, Cody Rhodes said, ‘Are you doing something tonight?’ I said, ‘No, my leg is broken.’ He said, ‘I’ll make sure you’re doing sure you’re doing something tonight,’” Danhausen recently told Buff Bagwell. “So, Cody, I think, had a little bit to do with helping me get a job there. I believe Pepsi Phil [CM Punk] had something to help with that. I believe Chris Judas [Chris Jericho] had something to help with that because I did his cruise. Orange Cassidy, I believe helped.”

It’s unclear if Danhausen will stick with Ring of Honor or if he’ll also be part of AEW television again. Regardless, he remains signed with AEW through the summer of 2025.