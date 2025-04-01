danzig-used-a-racist-symbol-on-his-new-tour-merch

Danzing is out for a short run of tour dates on the West Coast and the band seems to have included a racist symbol on some of the merch they’re offering.

Metal Injection reports that the metal band fronted by Glenn Danzig is selling a shirt and posters that utilize the Sonnenrad, also known as the Sunwheel or Black Sun. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), this particular symbol is “one of a number of ancient European symbols appropriated by the Nazis in their attempt to invent an idealized ‘Aryan/Norse’ heritage.” It’s currently unclear if Danzig is aware of the situation.

Videos by VICE

As with the swastika, which was originally a symbol used in spiritual religions such as Buddhism and Hinduism before being co-opted by the Nazis, the Sonnenrad technically pre-dates Hitler and his racist bullshit, but we’re not gonna have that out because no one wants to hear your pathetic defense for a modern symbol of hate.

See the photos here: courtesy of Reddit

Sadly, neo-Nazism is attempting to creep back into culture, with Elon Musk’s sig heil during the inauguration of Donald Trump in January, and Kanye West’s many recent antics, which you can read about here, here, and here.

Just so it’s clear though, allow me to run it back: Nazism is bad. I shouldn’t even have to say that but here we are.

Between 1941 and 1945—Nazi Germany and its collaborators murdered roughly six million Jews across German-occupied Europe—around two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population—and, according to the Houston Holocaust Museum, 1.5 million of the victims were children.

Nazism Has No Place in Society

The organization also notes that “the earliest victims of Nazi mass murder were people with disabilities,” explaining, “The Nazis saw people with disabilities as a ‘burden’ and killed them using gassing facilities often located at hospitals in Germany. As the Nazis invaded most of Europe, the program expanded to target people with disabilities in multiple countries and people no longer able to work in concentration camps.”

Try as we may, there are no words to sufficiently describe how horrible the holocaust truly was. The cruelty carried out on the Jewish people by the Nazis was devastating and immeasurable. Nazism and white supremacy deserve no tolerance, no place in society. Fuck Nazis.