‘Dark Mass’ Is an Underwater Hellscape of a Game, and for Some Reason, I Love It

I don’t know why I torture myself like this. Dark Mass is an upcoming underwater psychological horror game from Path Games. And a fresh trailer has awakened a deep sense of thalassophobia I didn’t even know I had. I can handle zombies. I thought I could handle what lies in the deep ocean. But, Dark Mass has completely rewired my brain by not only combining both — but introducing even more horrors as the rotten cherry on top.

“In Dark Mass, players take on the role of Alice, a deep-sea explorer who, alongside her brother Reed, stumbles upon the wreckage of an ancient ship. But beneath it lies something far more sinister—a manor lost to time, eerily untouched despite spending centuries in the abyss,” a press release confirms.

“As Alice ventures inside, she soon realizes she is not alone. Something watches from the darkness. Trapped within the manor’s decaying halls, she must unravel the mysteries of its past, solve dark ritualistic puzzles, and face the horrifying truth that binds her to this place. With fully voiced dialogue, immersive underwater physics, and a haunting narrative, Dark Mass promises a terrifying descent into the unknown, where every choice matters and survival is anything but guaranteed.”

Screenshot: Path Games

thanks, path games — i both hate and love ‘dark mass’

I frequently tease my girlfriend about Subnautica. There are some sea-dwellers in that game she refuses to tolerate. Now, watching this Dark Mass trailer, I’ve never understood her more. Path Games has so much runway to make Dark Mass a miserable (in the best way) horror experience the likes of which we’ve never seen before. And, honestly? As a lover of chaos, I’m here for it!

I’m a simple man. When it comes to horror games, I’m willing to go places I damn sure know I wouldn’t in real life. Abandoned parks? Desolate islands? Spooky underwater mansions that give off nothing but ill intent? It’s why gaming is the perfect medium to escape and enter horrifying, awful worlds and situations! But, I’m already ready for Dark Mass to wreck my life and make me regret everything.