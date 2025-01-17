Dave Grohl Spent His Birthday Feeding Wildfire Victims

Dave Grohl has been known to turn up in random places, helping out with charity groups, and the Foo Fighters frontman did it again this week.

Billboard reports that Grohl joined LA-based charity Feed the Streets to help prepare and serve some homemade chili, while laughing and mingling with other volunteers, as evident in videos posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Jan. 14) by the organization.

Videos by VICE

A few hours later, Feed the Streets — which Grohl has volunteered with in the past — shared that the food was being prepared as packaged dinners for those displaced by the fires, as well as for inmate firefighters who’ve been helping to battle the blaze.

Tthe clips were posted on Grohl’s 56th birthday, one week after wildfires broke out in Los Angeles. According to NBC, at least 27 people have died as a result of the fires, while tens of thousands remain under evacuation orders.