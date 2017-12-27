Day with the Dealer

Ian Purkayastha is a dealer known for selling the good stuff. Not only will Ian deliver right to your front door in his unmarked white van, but he’ll even let you take a peek at his entire inventory—just in case you want a little something extra. His goods will fuck you up…with flavor that is. As the owner of Regalis Foods, a Brooklyn based specialty food purveyor, Ian sells fresh truffles, mushrooms, caviar, Japanese Waygu beef, foraged foods, and more exotic foods, like salmon milt (salmon sperm), to the most notable restaurants in NYC. Get ready to spend your day with a dealer…of truffles, mushrooms, and more.

Find Ian’s memoir, Truffle Boy, HERE

This article originally appeared on MUNCHIES in June 2014.