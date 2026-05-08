D&D Beyond Drops Just Gave Dungeon Masters Hundreds of New Assets

DnD Beyond is continuing its overhaul of tools and features for subscribers with a brand-new weekly content addition called D&D Beyond Drops. This addition is a new way for Hero Tier and Master Tier subscribers to get play-ready content on DnD Beyond every single week.

What Are D&D Beyond Drops?

Dungeons and Dragons players have a lot of options when it comes to virtual tabletop tools, but the most official product is DnD Beyond. Although other sites like Roll20 and Foundry have some more robust customization features, the team at DnD Beyond has been working on overhauling its tools in recent months and making some pretty impressive additions and enhancements.

Videos by VICE

In addition to the recent updates to the Character Builder and the Maps VTT tool, DnD Beyond is now adding a new subscriber perk to bring a lot more value add to both players and dungeon masters.

D&D Beyond Drops are for everyone with an active subscription and contain a mix of brand-new material created by the D&D TTRPG studio and treasures from earlier editions that have been adapted for fifth edition play. Drops content is meant to complement the books, not replace them.

To start, players and DMs can expect:

Now – The content library launches with 500+ content listings – including 125 maps, 250 reveals, 10 stickers, 11 player options, and more.

– The content library launches with 500+ content listings – including 125 maps, 250 reveals, 10 stickers, 11 player options, and more. Every week – The team will release pre-made encounters on the Maps VTT that can slot right into campaigns.

– The team will release pre-made encounters on the Maps VTT that can slot right into campaigns. Every month – The team will be working with game designers and artists to add more game content like player options, maps, monsters, reveals, and more.

The most exciting part of the rollout is likely the huge addition of included maps that DMs can now use to plan encounters and run adventures.

Here is a full list of that first huge drop:

125 Maps. We’re releasing 125 maps from older editions (mainly fourth edition, with a handful from third edition) directly to your Maps browser. You’ll see a new Subscription Library section, with maps categorized by area & biome. We’re excited to provide them here to help serve a DM’s most common maps needs, from taverns, to forests, to dungeons.

We’re releasing 125 maps from older editions (mainly fourth edition, with a handful from third edition) directly to your Maps browser. You’ll see a new Subscription Library section, with maps categorized by area & biome. We’re excited to provide them here to help serve a DM’s most common maps needs, from taverns, to forests, to dungeons. 250 Image Reveals. We’re also releasing an additional 250 images into Maps VTT that you can use as reveals for your campaigns. The images are from fifth edition and were selected to help serve common DM needs when running their games.

We’re also releasing an additional 250 images into Maps VTT that you can use as reveals for your campaigns. The images are from fifth edition and were selected to help serve common DM needs when running their games. 10 Stickers. We’ve got 10 new stickers available in Maps – all themed around Nature and Terrain Features.

We’ve got 10 new stickers available in Maps – all themed around Nature and Terrain Features. 1 Background. The Pact Seeker background – a background that lets you strike a deal with an extraplanar entity (without being a Warlock), as well as providing access to a new type of feat called Planar Pact feats.

The Pact Seeker background – a background that lets you strike a deal with an extraplanar entity (without being a Warlock), as well as providing access to a new type of feat called Planar Pact feats. 5 Feats. We’re adding two Planar Pact feats: Fey Pact and Infernal Pact. Both give you some of the strength reminiscent of those beings. You’ll also have the option to deepen your connection with General feats that will build upon that pact.

We’re adding two Planar Pact feats: Fey Pact and Infernal Pact. Both give you some of the strength reminiscent of those beings. You’ll also have the option to deepen your connection with General feats that will build upon that pact. 5 Spells. We’ve delved into the vaults to bring forward five spells from earlier editions. From channeling a torrent of energy from the Astral Sea with Astral Flood to wielding more whimsical magic like the aptly named Sticks to Snakes.

We’ve delved into the vaults to bring forward five spells from earlier editions. From channeling a torrent of energy from the Astral Sea with Astral Flood to wielding more whimsical magic like the aptly named Sticks to Snakes. All Existing Subscriber Perks. Previously, subscribers were granted cosmetic items each month. You’ll immediately get access to that entire content library of hundreds of character sheet backdrops, character portrait frames, and digital dice while you’re subscribed. Any previous subscriber will retain the content they were granted in perpetuity just like before.

Next month, players can expect to get five additional maps, 6 player options, and lots more on June 4. The monthly drops are scheduled to arrive on the first Thursday each month.

That should be just about everything Dungeons and Dragons players need to know about D&D Drops to get started. Be sure to login and check them out if you’re an active subscriber.

Dungeons and Dragons is available to play now. D&D Beyond Drops is available to subscribers.