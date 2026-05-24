Dead By Daylight Is Adding Another Slasher Movie Icon

A new killer is coming to Dead by Daylight this summer and fans of 1980s slasher films are getting pretty excited about it.

Jason Joins Dead by Daylight This June

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Dead by Daylight initially released for PC back in 2016 and the game has managed to continue to grow and keep its core audience engaged in the ten years since then. The asymmetrical multiplayer survival-horror has released on additional consoles over the years and continues to draw players in with interesting crossover events and themed content drops.

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Next month the next big addition is coming with the Dead by Daylight x Jason crossover. The new content drop will see Friday the 13th’s Jason added to the game as a new killer. Developer Behaviour Interactive revealed the new killer in a dramatic fashion, at the end of a 13-hour long livestream.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, players can check out the official teaser trailer ahead of the June 16 release. Although there’s no actual gameplay, the teaser definitely helps build some hype with the reveal of Jason’s iconic machete and hockey mask.

Players are eagerly anticipating a full gameplay reveal and a description of what Jason’s ability will be in the game. Although it’s definitely exciting to see such a famous film slasher in the game, how fun he is to play as or against will definitely come down to his mechanics.

The reveal also has led to to some horror game fans reminiscing about Jason’s own Friday the 13th game from 2017. That project unfortunately went offline and the servers were shut down a few years ago at the end of 2024. With his own game unavailable, it will be interesting to see if the Dead by Daylight content is able to bring some new fans into the game for the chance to play as and against Jason Vorhees.

Jason joins a long list of other horror icons who have come to Dead by Daylight over the years as the game expanded and grew to become a showcase of horror icons. Michael Myers, Leatherface, and Freddy Krueger all managed to make their way to the game before Jason’s arrival.

Be sure to check back soon for more news on Dead by Daylight and other horror games.

Dead by Daylight is available now on PC and consoles. The Dead by Daylight x Jason content releases on June 16, 2026.