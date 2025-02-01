‘Dead Internet Theory’ Is Back Thanks to All of That AI Slop

Have you heard of the Dead Internet Theory that’s been circling online (ironically) lately? If not, brace yourself…

According to the University of New South Wales, “The dead internet theory essentially claims that activity and content on the internet, including social media accounts, are predominantly being created and automated by artificial intelligence agents. These agents can rapidly create posts alongside AI-generated images designed to farm engagement (clicks, likes, comments) on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.”

“But the dead internet theory goes even further,” the experts added. “Many of the accounts that engage with such content also appear to be managed by artificial intelligence agents. This creates a vicious cycle of artificial engagement, one that has no clear agenda and no longer involves humans at all.”

Is the ‘Dead Internet Theory’ Real?

Obviously, AI-generated content is on the rise. In fact, a few OpenAI researchers have even expressed their concerns about the future of artificial intelligence—and its impact on humanity. Not to mention, a scary majority of men claim they would marry an AI girlfriend. I mean, go for it, buds.

But with a large portion of the internet being AI-generated content, is a “dead internet” really that far off? And if so, what does that mean for us? Perhaps more time in nature, connecting with others in person, pursuing hobbies again?

Or, on the other hand, will we be engaging with other humans less and less, relying on AI to meet our social and even emotional needs?

Is anything even real anymore? I’m afraid to know the answer.