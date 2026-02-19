Death Metal Band, Ingested, Fires Vocalist Days After Album Announcement As ‘Disgusting’ Allegations Surface

English death metal band Ingested have fired their vocalist, Josh Davies, just days after announcing a forthcoming new album. Notably, the firing also comes amid “disgusting” allegations against the now-ex frontman.

In a post on Instagram, the band shared a concise statement on the situation. “Effective immediately, Josh Davies is no longer a member of Ingested.” They added that Adam Mercer “will be handling vocal duties” on Ingested’s upcoming tour with fellow deathcore band Bodysnatcher. Mercer is the former vocalist for A Wake in Providence.

Ingested’s European tour with Bodysnatcher begins in April

Notably, on February 12, 2026, Ingested announced their new album, Denigration, due out on May 8. The album’s first single, “Merciless Reflection” ft. Damonteal Harris of PeelingFlesh is out now. Davies first joined the band in 2024, following the exit of founding vocalist Jason Evans.

No reason was given for Davies’ dismissal. However, Metal Injection noted that it came as some allegations of “disgusting” behavior emerged online. On TikTok, a video has surfaced of a woman named Summer detailing claims of sexual misconduct against Davies.

Summer alleges that Davies first reached out to her when she was a minor. Years later, she says, he coerced her into sex while she was drunk and he was sober. She also claims that there are other women with similar allegations against Davies, some of whom are choosing to remain anonymous for the time being.

“i never thought i’d be making this but after hearing he’s been taking advantage of other people i will not be silent anymore,” Summer wrote in a caption on the video. “his behaviour is disgusting and people need to be made aware of what he is like. im probably going to take some time away from socials after posting this as im not good at dealing with stress very well :,) thank you for listening.”

In the post comments, Summer has been getting a lot of support from friends and followers. “Damn, I feel like I owe everyone an apology as I sung his praises when he joined the band as replacement vocalist,” one person commented. “Massive well done to you for being so brave to no longer remain silent. I hope it’s a huge weight lifted now. Big love.”

“I’m so sorry. I don’t know if me saying this is helpful, but he got called out in the first lockdown,” someone else wrote, “and I was shocked to see he’s kept that quiet for six years. I hope you’re healing.”

Finally, at least one person alleged that they also had an unwanted encounter with Davies. “Seems like a lot of us have had a run in with him,” the user stated. “I’m sorry that happened to you, you’re so strong and brave to speak up about this.”