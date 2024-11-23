‘DEATH NOTE Killer Within’ Impressions

I’m vaguely familiar with Death Note at least enough to know who Ryuk is and what the Death Note itself is. My main experience with the titular book is the ending of Chiseled Adonis’ great NFL commentary videos. I’m not nearly as well-versed in it as Dwayne is, being that it’s one of his favorite anime. But what I do love is social deduction games.

Now, we have the perfect combination of the two in DEATH NOTE Killer Within. I took some time over the last week to get into it and get used to the game and its systems. I came away pretty impressed with what’s there, though some hiccups were present.

DEATH NOTE: KILLER AMONG US

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. Yes, it does have some things in common with the classic game, Among Us. There’s a meeting room involved, there’s one person responsible for killing people, and there are tasks to complete.

But the most interesting hook here is that there are actually two teams of players. People have roles they work within to either discover who holds the Death Note as L or to kill the investigators as Kira and his followers. A detailed tutorial takes you through each of the roles and their tasks. It’s a great way to learn the game. You don’t want to jump right in and think your Among Us experience will cover you. It won’t.

To this point, I’ve found myself enjoying the investigator role as it forces me to pay attention to my surroundings. I have to keep track of who is near me at all times because anything could be a clue that leads me to discover who is holding the Death Note.

THERE’S JUST ONE PROBLEM

I tried to fire up a game with some friends, and when I got into “create room,” the game crashed on me almost every time I did. When I was able to get into a game, the moment-to-moment gameplay was pretty smooth. I only played on the PS5, though, so I can only speak to my experience there.

All in all, this is a game I could see myself coming back to. And more importantly, one that could create some pretty funny moments with friends. After all, games tend to be better with the homies. Playing with strangers is still just as fun, and that’s key in case you can’t get a few people together. I’d recommend this game with no hesitation. You can get DEATH NOTE Killer Within on PlayStation and Steam.