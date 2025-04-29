Devin Townsend Is Taking an ‘Indefinite’ Break From Touring

Devin Townsend is planning to take a much-needed break. The Canadian singer, songwriter, producer, and Strapping Young Lad founder has revealed that he’s going on an “indefinite” hiatus from touring. After his upcoming U.S./Canada Powernerd tour, of course.

“So I’ve made the decision to take a break from touring — an indefinite one,” Townsend shared in a statement posted on social media and YouTube. “This upcoming North American run will be the last time you’ll see me on stage for the foreseeable future.”

“That doesn’t mean I’m done playing live. Not by a long shot. I’ll be performing until my final breath,” he later added. “But right now, I need to be present for the people who need me, and to give myself the space to reflect on everything I’ve been through.”

“I will return to the stage. But first, I need to reset,” Townsend also said. “Touring has been a beautiful, exhausting constant in my life, and for once, I’m listening to the voice that says: slow down. I want to create from a place of calm inspiration rather than frantic obligation. And until I can truly be there for the people who rely on me, my creativity won’t be at its best.”

“So here’s the deal: this final North American tour is going to be something special. We’re digging deep into the catalog, pulling out some big ones, and making these shows a true celebration,” the legendary metal musician offered. “If you’ve ever wanted to step into this world I’ve built — maybe you caught The Moth, or a song found its way to you when you needed it — now’s the time.”

“I know things are tough economically, and I don’t take that lightly, so I’m doing everything I can to make these shows as meaningful and unforgettable as possible,” Townsend added. “Let’s make this one count.”

