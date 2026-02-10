Devo Just Announced a Bunch of North American Tour Dates

Devo was supposed to be going extinct, announcing a “farewell” tour way back in 2023—but with the announce late last year of the Mutate, Don’t Stagnate Tour, plus a Coachella booking, the legendary new-wave band signaled their intentions to, well, mutate, I guess?
Tour. What I mean to say is they are going to tour. Never mind.
Anyway, the Mutate, Don’t Stagnate Tour just grew another leg today, as the band announced a slate of North American tour dates that will see the group hitting the midwest and northeast. The new dates will kick off June 2 in Indianapolis and wrap June 13 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
The previously announced dates will see Devo setting out from Wheatland, California on April 3, and finishing that run at Coachella on April 17 after a slew of western dates including Phoenix and Salt Lake City.
Devo’s Mutate, Don’t Stagnate Tour: How to get tickets
A Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday, February 12th, at 10 a.m. local time for Live Nation All Access members. General onsale will begin Friday, February 13th, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also get Devo tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
DEvo 2026 tour dates
04/03 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
04/04 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
04/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
06/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
06/03 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
06/05 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
06/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo AKG Art Museum
06/09 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
06/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Baltimore
06/12 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
06/13 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino