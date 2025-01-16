Did Nintendo Pull a Tom Brady on Us with the Switch 2?

The Switch 2 rumor mill has been churning along at a pretty significant clip over the last week or so. It’s been a strange sight from the normally airtight Nintendo. And, let’s be honest, not a single bit of this is stopping anyone from buying the console. We’re all just as excited to see it as if we had never seen it.

That, of course, doesn’t stop Nintendo from being rightfully ticked off that so much of it has been (unofficially) shown recently. The most recent tidbit of information came from Nate the Hate who claims the Switch 2 will be revealed January 16th.

Videos by VICE

Normally, when we get a date reveal for something from The Big N, they often “confirm” with an announcement of the event the day before. So, of course we waited with bated breath all day, just for nothing to happen. And I can’t help but think of a certain quarterback turned broadcaster.

THE SWITCH 2 OKEY-DOKE

Screenshot-Nintendo

Stay with me here. A few years ago, Tom Brady was at the very obvious end of his career. While (likely) getting ready for his announcement, NFL insider Adam Schefter jumped him and made it for him. This, of course, drew the ire of many because Schefter has a reputation for not allowing players to make their own announcements in his rush to be the first.

What happened next was beyond unexpected. Tom Brady announces he’s coming back for another year and plays an entire NFL season, just to spite Ol’ Schefty. That’s OTAs, training camp, preseason, and 17 games of NFL football at 45 years old. Just because the man wanted to make that decision on his own. And he should have been able to, by the way. It’s just hilarious that he was that petty.

Fast forward to January 15th, and here we all are waiting for Nintendo to give us that big, honking green light we’ve been basically expecting. And then nothing. Radio silence. Would it surprise me if Nate the Hate got it wrong? Not really. Dealing in information is a tricky game, not everything is gonna hit. But we’ve seen enough Switch 2 stuff that it’s not unreasonable.

I STILL BELIEVE THE ANNOUNCEMENT IS COMING

But given that I can’t remember a time when something like this didn’t go off without a hitch? It’s kind of wild that it didn’t happen. And it’d be even wilder if they just flat-out dropped the Switch 2 announcement with no primer. Because Nintendo, much like that Hall of Fame quarterback who lost to Nick Foles in Super Bowl 52, likes to do things on their own time.