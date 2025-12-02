Diddy Says 50 Cent-Produced Netflix Documentary ‘Used Footage That Was Never Authorized’

With 50 Cent producing Sean Combs: The Reckoning, you can expect some unfavorable coverage on the mogul. But Combs’ representatives say the Diddy documentary apparently includes some unauthorized footage. Recently, 50 spoke in an interview on Good Morning America, sharing never-before-seen footage that, allegedly, we weren’t supposed to see.

“We have confirmed that Netflix used footage that was never authorized for release, including private moments, pre-indictment material from an unfinished project, and conversations involving legal strategy that were not intended for public viewing,” Loren Lorosa of The Breakfast Club says on behalf of a representative for Diddy. “The footage was created for an entirely different purpose, under an arrangement that was never completed, and no rights were ever transferred to Netflix.”

It’s not yet known why the footage was shown. But according to his team, they argue that they never provided that footage to be used. “A payment dispute between outside parties does not create permission for Netflix to use unlicensed, private material,” the statement reads. “None of this footage came from Mr. Combs or his team, and its inclusion raises serious questions about how it was obtained and why Netflix chose to use it.”

Additionally, the representative argues that 50 Cent used the footage maliciously, given his history with Combs. Consequently, the use of such unauthorized footage could never be used fairly in the first place.

“50 Cent is a longtime public adversary who has mocked Mr. Combs for decades, posted fabricated accusations, and publicly celebrated his legal challenges,” the team behind Diddy explains. “Even Mr. Jackson has admitted he was ‘shocked’ Sean ever filmed some of these moments, which underscores that the footage is being exploited for entertainment rather than presented with fairness or context.”

Given all their accusations, Diddy and co. are looking to contact Netflix about legal issues. As for 50, he believes that Combs, despite everything, would actually walk away enjoying the final result. “Like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ I think he’s going to say, ‘This is the best documentary I’ve seen in a long time,’” 50 cheekily grins. “He may feel different about pieces and bits of it, but he knows the truth. I think he’ll see the truth in it.”

The first episode of the miniseries is currently available on Netflix.