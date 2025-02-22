Diddy’s Lawyer Abruptly Quits Sex Trafficking Case

By now, you’ve likely heard of the countless sexual assault allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Many of these allegations have included minors, as well as involved other celebrities and well-known corporations.

However, it seems Combs’s sex trafficking court case has escalated to a point where one attorney wants out. According to court papers, one of Combs’s defense lawyers quit the case altogether.

Sean Combs’ Lawyer Abruptly Quits Sex Trafficking Case

Yesterday, Feb. 20, Anthony Ricco and Combs’s legal team filed a motion for Ricco to withdraw as one of his six defense attorneys. Mind you, this is just a few months before the trial is set to start on May 5.

Of course, for this to go through, Judge Arun Subramanian must first sign off on the motion. However, the request definitely raises some questions that we likely won’t have answers to.

“Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice,” Ricco wrote in the Manhattan federal court affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital. “It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested.”

Ricco did not provide any specific explanation for stepping down, but he did state that “there are sufficient reasons” for the “brevity” of his message, likely due to attorney-client privilege, The Post reported.

In another legal document, Rico added the following statement: “This motion for withdrawal of counsel, if granted, will not result in a delay of the present schedule for the commencement of jury selection and trial, or the present schedules for briefing of pre-trial legal issues. As a result, there will be no lapse in representation, as Sean Combs will continue to be represented by five other attorneys of record.”