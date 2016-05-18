Die Antwoord Just Dropped Another New Track “Bum Bum” and It’s Sleazy as Hell

You know that feeling you get when you’re waiting for something to happen, but you can’t remember what it is? Well, let me remind you about this Thursday—which is the day Die Antwoord’s new mixtape Suck on This finally drops from the sky and into our collective headphones like a metaphorical musical meteorite from out of space.

Last week, the South African zef masters treated listeners to a short dose of the mixtape with “Dazed & Confused,” and today they’ve offered up another with “Bum Bum (ft. God),” a sparse, trippy track that’s all about what you think it’s all about .

“A girlfriend of mine sent me a voice note in a VERY Spanish accent, that ended something like: ‘I LIKE TATTOOS BUT I WONT GET A TATTOO ANYWHERE, EVEN IN MY BUM.’” Ninja explained in a statement. “She obvz meant ‘ON MY BUM’ but she don’t speak English too good, so this little mistake suddenly popped a lil idea into my head!”

“She sent a voice note back saying what I asked her to say… then I asked my boy GOD to bang me out a hot beat to run with this hype ‘EVEN IN MY BUM’ loop. GOD whipped dat shit up in like 7 minutes, send it back. Then I bust some romantic porno rhymes over that shit, slapped a crazy fuckin’ romantic Spanish hook on it, got some girlfriends to add some sexy phrases. And that’s how this beautiful banger got born.”

So, urgh, yeah. Listen below: