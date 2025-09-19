Disappointing Bloodborne PS5 Update Revealed in New Leak

A new leak about a Bloodborne PS5 edition has surfaced online, and it’s disappointing. According to the new update, players may be waiting a long time before Sony announces a remake of the FromSoftware title.

Bloodborne PS5 Remake May Not Be Announced Anytime Soon

Screenshot: FromSoftware, PlayStation

This latest update comes from prolific gaming insider Jeff Grubb. During a September 18 stream of the Game Mess Decides podcast, the journalist gave viewers an update about Bloodborne on PS5.

Videos by VICE

“Checked in on it relatively recently, and kind of continued to hear nothing is happening with Bloodborne, so don’t expect that.”

While Grubb doesn’t outright say that Bloodborne PS5 isn’t in development, this leak is pretty disappointing to say the least. The gaming insider also gave his take on the situation, explaining that it appears the project won’t move forward anytime soon due to it potentially needing FromSoftware’s involvement.

Screenshot: FromSoftware, PlayStation

Interestingly, multiple credible insiders have recently leaked that a September PlayStation State of Play is happening next week. However, if this latest Bloodborne remake rumor is accurate, then it seems like players will likely not see it there.

After all, Grubb was pretty specific that fans should “not expect” it. At this point, Bloodborne has become the new Half-Life 3 or Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Why Has There been No Bloodborne 2 or Remake?

Play video

With Bloodborne being considered one of the best PS4 games of all time, you may be asking yourself why nothing is being done with the franchise. While we don’t have any concrete information as to why the IP is dormant, Jeff Grubb gave an interesting explanation for what could possibly be going on behind the scenes.

During the same podcast, he speculated that it has to do with FromSoftware not wanting to work on the project right now.

“And FromSoftware seems that they don’t want to do the project with Sony. FromSoftware needs to be involved and they aren’t going to do it right now. I don’t know, but that’s my understanding of the situation.”

The gaming insider also brought up FromSoftware being really busy in recent years. Which, yeah, that makes sense. In 2025 alone, they announced the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods, and also just released their multiplayer Elden Ring: Nightreign project in May.

Screenshot: FromSoftware, PlayStation

Unfortunately, we are unlikely to get an update from Bloodborne creator Hidetaka Miyazaki anytime soon, either. In a 2024 interview, Miyazaki said, “We simply don’t own the IP at FromSoftware. For me personally, it was a great project, and I have a lot of great memories from that game. But we’re not at liberty to speak about it.”

So it seems like neither Sony nor Miyazaki wants to talk about the popular IP. If we are to eventually get a Bloodborne remake, it seems extremely far off.