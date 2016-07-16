Stream a Dreamy Disco Remix of Låpsley’s ‘Operator’ by DJ Koze

Straight on the heels of her debut album, DJ Koze dropped a new remix of Låpsley’s “Operator.” On the remix, DJ Koze adds a dreamy, yet biting disco touch. In a statement to FACT, the DJ said that he didn’t think the original version didn’t need a remix at all. “It was unique and perfect and didn’t need a remix at all, but what I could imagine was in fact a 10 minute-lasting, slowly unwrapping-itself version,” he told the site.

Listen to the new remix below. Earlier this month, we premiered the hypnotic and eerie video for DJ Koze’s “Miles and More” remix of Mano Le Tough’s “Energy Flow.”